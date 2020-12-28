Nobody knows what will really happen when Donald Trump and Joe Biden take over. But the scenario that Trump won’t leave doesn’t seem unlikely. What is threatening him then?

Donald Trump was not re-elected President of the United States.

might refuse to evacuate the White House. Former Trump employees spoke anonymously about possible scenarios in a US medium.

Washington – Wants to be defeated Donald Trump just don’t really believe. Even though Joe Biden has already been officially elected by Electoral College. In any case, the following is planned: Joe Biden will take office on January 20th and move into the White House.

But what if Donald Trump * simply refuses to pack his things? So far, there is no evidence that the US authorities have a secret plan for this. Daily Beast spoke to six former government employees, none of whom are aware of such a plan. That must be because there is none, according to the US medium.

What if Trump refuses to move out of the White House? Two questions

The sources were covered and refused to speak officially: they did not want to get the president to do something that even the authorities did not consider a possibility. The former employees, some of whom in the Secret Service and in Military area were active, two big problems.

1. The question will arise of who is really president.

2. What will happen if Donald Trump really doesn’t want to leave his place?

The first question is quickly answered: That Electoral College* voted Joe Biden * on December 14th. The votes will be counted on January 6th. Briefings have also been prepared. Biden will receive the official authentication cards, which will be activated once he has taken the oath. Trump’s nuclear authentication card, however, will then no longer be active, reported The Daily Beast. The handover of the most powerful instruments is clearly regulated.

Party, employee, family, military or secret service – who will be able to get Trump to leave?

But what if Trump just won’t go and won’t let Bidens move into the White House? “I think I would have a conversation with that chief of staff lead, and then with the family, with Ivanka and the other children. ‘It will be your job to make sure he’s gone,’ I would say to them, ”a former Secret Service employee allegedly told The Daily Beast.

Another – smug suggested solution: “As soon as the workforce is gone on January 19th, people simply don’t let them back into the building. He can’t do anything without his employees. ”Another was more serious. “I think it’s the job of the Republican Party if Trump really plans something like that. The Secret Service and the Military definitely don’t want to be involved. That’s not our job, ”explained another former employee.

Trump will also not be able to count on the support of the Secret Service, because as soon as Biden has been introduced into office, the loyalty of the security service applies to him. If Donald Trump persists anyway, there is probably only one solution: "Well, I think the law would make him an intruder," said a former Secret Service agent. "We'd have to escort him out." (lb)