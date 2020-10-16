The campaign intensifies in the Pendulum States less than three weeks before the November 3 elections. The last stretch has focused on the states where President Donald Trump won in 2016 with little margin. This Friday the president plans to hold an event in Florida and then travel to Georgia, while Vice President Mike Pence is on his way to North Carolina. Democrat Joe Biden plans to travel to Michigan, a state that Trump narrowly took away four years ago. 18 days before the elections, he has already voted 15.6% of the total votes of the 2016 presidential elections. Both Texas and Georgia registered long lines of voters this week.

Keep reading