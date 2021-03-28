Thomas Ondarra

The secret of success in speed athletics races depends on the test: in the 60 meters it is exit technique and explosiveness, in the 100 meters it is exit and acceleration technique, in the 200 meters it is imperative not to lose speed in the curve . In the 400 meters, the toughest test of all, we must add maintaining the acceleration until the end, without slowing down. It is a maximum sprint that the lactic acid dictatorship must defeat, hammering your muscles and your mind asking to loosen up. The optimal economic policy after the shock Covid is like a 400-meter race: it is not enough with an impeccable start (the provision of immediate liquidity) and acceleration (ERTE and direct aid), you have to keep sprinting until the end, overcoming temptation and fatigue that prompts to claim victory prematurely, maintaining the economic stimulus until the full impact of the crisis has been recovered.

However, the recent trend in economic policy has been to loosen up before reaching the goal. The recessions of the last decades have been followed by very slow and weak recoveries, without recovering the level of GDP that was expected before the recession, creating deflationary risks. A fundamental reason has been that opposition, for mainly ideological reasons, to the use of monetary policy measures that went beyond interest rate cuts, such as asset purchases, has prevented them from being used quickly and effectively. , thus also limiting the active use of fiscal policy. Similarly, after the financial crises, opposition, for mainly political reasons, to the use of the necessary measures – which, in general, include aid to systemic entities – has allowed an economic deterioration greater than necessary and prevented the use of the necessary measures. economy to heal as quickly as possible. It was not due to a lack of ideas or instruments, but because of the stubborn opposition to their use and the resulting shyness when using them. Therefore, it should not be extrapolated, nor should it be accepted, that all recessions should have equally weak recoveries, it depends on how they are managed.

Nor should persistent phenomena over time be extrapolated. For example, the secular fall in equilibrium interest rates. Multiple reasons have been advanced, among them the increase in savings (for example, due to the accumulation of reserves in Asian countries and fiscal austerity), the fall in investment (for example, due to the increase in intangible investment – such as Greenspan said, the “weight” of GDP has been reduced—), the slowdown in productivity, the tightening of financial regulations or the increase in risk aversion. Like in Murder on the Orient Express, there are many suspects, but not a single culprit. This identification difficulty leads to the inertial assumption that the trend will continue.

But what if this time it was, or could be, different? To begin with, the recession has been different, it has not been caused by the overheating of the economy or by financial excesses, but by a shock exogenous sanitary. As we have already pointed out several times, it has been an induced economic coma and, with the appropriate economic policy measures, the rebound should be proportional to the decline. Of course, the coma will have caused some damage that will take time to heal – but the business reorganization due to COVID has also generated positive changes for future growth.

Furthermore, the economic policy measures have been different. The lessons of the previous recession, the assimilation that zero interest rates do not generate bubbles, asset purchases do not generate moral hazard and the increase in central banks’ balance sheets does not generate hyperinflation, have allowed a much more aggressive and rapid response .

Therefore, GDP projections in some countries, such as the United States, are beginning to show a different profile from previous recessions, forecasting a recovery in the next few quarters of the level of GDP that would have been expected if the covid had not happened. Why couldn’t the same thing happen in the eurozone, where the current forecast is that this level of GDP will not recover, as in previous recessions? The impact of the virus has been similar on both sides of the Atlantic, there should be no differences in recovery.

In the same way, trend changes can be observed in equilibrium interest rates, especially in the US The excessive propensity to save public has decreased, and the neglect of public investment is likely to be corrected (for example, with the European recovery and resilience plans, or the infrastructure plan prepared by the US Administration). Investment in technology has accelerated (in part due to the need to work from home), and even the most techno-pessimists, such as University of Chicago professor Robert Gordon, acknowledge that the future of productivity growth is perhaps brighter. than they thought. The regulatory tightening of the financial sector has stabilized, and the fintech has expanded the investment universe. Could this set of factors create the conditions for a rebound in equilibrium interest rates?

A world with a faster recovery, that does not result in a permanent loss of GDP, and with slightly higher equilibrium interest rates will be a more balanced and buoyant world, with more room for inflation to rise to the right levels. and monetary policy can efficiently manage the business cycle. The US has decided not to slow down and keep the sprint to the maximum until reaching the goal, so that this recovery is different – with a fiscal package calibrated to recover full employment as quickly as possible, and well designed, with special attention to the reduction of child poverty, to which will be added a multi-year investment package in infrastructure, renewable energy and education. The eurozone has initially complied with aid that compensates for the covid restrictions and has created the recovery and resilience fund, but it does not seem willing to maintain the sprint to the maximum until the end, to regain full employment as quickly as possible, and it seems settle for an incomplete recovery. It does not have to be this way. Let us not let austere fatalism win the game again in the eurozone – let us not accept the disinflation and hysteresis of the past, let us fight them. Now that victory is looming in the battle against covid, let’s plan an ambitious post-war so that the recovery of the eurozone is also different and there is no loss of GDP. Let’s finish the race.

