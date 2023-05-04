This question came in the wake of the expected scenarios to confront the US debt file, which were put forward by the American political analyst, Deacon Hyatt, including that US President Joe Biden decides to challenge Congress and orders the Treasury Department to ignore the debt limit, and to file a potential high-risk case in the Supreme Court.

Although the world has become accustomed to the controversy that takes place between the White House and Congress over the US debt file more than once, the intensity of the differences escalates this year between them regarding the maximum debt ceiling, as the Biden administration seeks to raise it, while the Republicans who have the majority in the House of Representatives seek to raise it. Representatives linked approval to raise it with cuts in government spending, prompting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to warn that the United States is threatened with defaulting on its debts by next June, while Biden met this warning by inviting the four senior leaders in Congress to an urgent meeting to be held this week. next.

What does the US debt ceiling mean?

Economist Dr. Abdullah Al-Shennawy explains that the US debt ceiling is the total amount of money that the US government is entitled to borrow to meet its current obligations, such as social security payments, tax refunds, government debt interest, and national defense, and indicates that controversy arises over the difference between government debt and deficit Or the annual budget deficit, as the annual spending may exceed the annual revenues, which causes a budget deficit, and here the government works to issue debts – treasury bills, securities and bonds – with the aim of collecting funds to be able to perform its work and obligations, noting that before 1917 there was no The so-called debt ceiling.

Why is the US debt ceiling so problematic now?

The US Treasury Secretary announced that America’s debt has reached the legal limit, as it reached on January 19 the debt ceiling set by Congress at $31.4 trillion, equivalent to 130 percent of GDP, and 11 percent of the global debt volume of $303 trillion. To use exceptional cash management and debt management measures to avoid default, according to Dr. El-Shennawy.

Al-Shennawy, the economist, adds: “But the Treasury’s measures will be temporary and characterized by uncertainty, and therefore Congress must either suspend the debt ceiling or raise it in the period between July to September of 2023 so that the US government can borrow the money that meets its needs, and I think that it should Congress passed the debt ceiling because failure to raise the debt ceiling could lead to catastrophic effects on the US economy and the various programs of the federal government.

The impact of exceeding the debt ceiling on the economy and the lives of Americans

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Dr. Al-Shennawy explains the repercussions of the US government’s breach of the debt ceiling on the US economy and the lives of Americans, as well as on the financial system, according to the following:

Reaching the debt ceiling would impede the government’s ability to fund its operations, including the provision of national defense or funding benefits such as Medicare or Social Security.

Possible repercussions of the cap include downgrades by credit rating agencies.

Increased borrowing costs for businesses and homeowners alike.

Low consumer confidence that could shock the US financial market and push the economy into recession.

About a tenth of US economic activity has stopped, according to estimates by Goldman Sachs economists.

Higher interest rates that could divert future taxpayers’ money away from growth-enhancing investments such as investments in infrastructure, education and health care, and raise interest rates enough to increase debt by $850 billion.

Destabilizing financial stability and shaking the throne of creditworthiness of government treasury bonds, which boosted the demand for the dollar for a long time, which contributed to its value and status as a global reserve currency. Accordingly, any blow to confidence in the US economy, whether from default or uncertainty surrounding this process, would push Investors to sell US Treasury bonds and thus weaken the US dollar.

The expected decline in the value of the dollar makes debts denominated in other currencies relatively more expensive, threatening to push some emerging economies towards debt crises.

Many US exporters could benefit from a depreciating dollar because it would increase foreign demand for their goods by making them cheaper. However, the same companies will also incur higher borrowing costs from higher interest rates.

Dollar instability could also benefit ambitious great-power rivals such as China, although Beijing has long sought to position its currency as a global reserve, but the currency accounts for less than 3 percent of the world’s allocated foreign reserves.

A breach of the debt ceiling that leads to insolvency could cause the loss of 3 million jobs.

And in the event that the debt ceiling is raised, Dr. Al-Shennawy indicates that the US economy will be able to continue borrowing the funds necessary to run the government, and to meet the budget obligations incurred by previous administrations.

Threatening the position of the dollar and strengthening the prospects for recession

For his part, Hashim Akl, an economist and member of the Board of Trustees of the Middle East Center for Economic Studies, said in his interview with “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the most prominent repercussions of not raising the US debt ceiling are reflected in threatening the position of the dollar globally, enhancing the possibilities of economic recession and destabilizing financial markets. Globalism.

Akl explains that the exacerbation of the debt crisis may lead to shaking confidence in US economic policies, and thus undermining the strength of the dollar and its position in the global financial system, which supports the plans to internationalize the yuan led by China.

He also pointed out that “US Treasury bonds will lose their advantage as a risk-free asset, which will relatively weaken investor appetite for them. At the same time, this crisis poses a threat to the stability of global financial markets, as well as enhancing the possibilities of economic recession, as estimated by Moody’s rating agency.” The credit card indicated that US gross domestic product could contract by about 4 percent in the event of a default in financing the government deficit.

stimulate budget reform

In his statement to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, the economist Hussein Al-Qamzi ruled out the United States’ failure to pay its debts, adding that “the text of the constitution prevents the federal government from defaulting on debt payments, but rather this cannot happen in any way, and there is an argument that if it decides Congress defaults on debt, the president has the power and obligation to pay it without the authorization of Congress even if it requires borrowing more money to do so, this option represents an actual constitutional challenge to the debt limit in theory at least, according to the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution the government should continue to issue new debt To pay bondholders, Social Security recipients, government employees, and others, even if Congress fails to raise the limit.

Al-Qamzi adds: “On the other hand, legal experts consider that the debt ceiling limit is a necessary element for Congress’s authority over the borrowing process, and it is an important incentive to reform the budget in order to reduce debt. The two parties agree on the issue of the need to raise the debt ceiling, but the problem is that the Republicans want to link their approval to reducing spending in the budget “.

Get out of the woods

As for how to get out of the debt ceiling crisis, economist Dr. Al-Shennawi points out several steps that can be taken, including for President Biden and the House of Representatives to reach an agreement on the ceiling, or for the White House to search for a single solution to the crisis, or for temporary legislation to be passed by Congress. To suspend the debt ceiling to delay default and suspend the debt ceiling until the end of September so that the new debt ceiling deadline is aligned with another budget deadline.

If congressional negotiations on the debt ceiling are not resolved before the ceiling is reached, the Treasury could avoid default for several months with a series of temporary measures it calls “extraordinary measures,” including suspending payments to some government employee savings programs, underinvesting in some government funds, and delaying auctions. Securities, according to Al-Shennawi.