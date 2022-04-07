To say that the law is a “tale” is to betray the only obligation that a President has.

A large part of the many national problems attributable to the hackneyed “fourth transformation” is explained in the unprecedented slip that President López Obrador had yesterday:

“And don’t let them tell me that the law is the law. Don’t come to me with that story that the law is the law…”.

The “story” to which he refers is called the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which is not by accident, but precisely by law,” he protested to respect and make respect.

It is worth remembering that the presidents of the Republic have only one commitment to their governed: to honor the Magna Carta, which is why it is alarming and terrifying that López Obrador assumes that he can prank himself and transgress it.

I don’t know if the disqualification was an embarrassing blunder or if his subconscious betrayed him, but I think he lost all the credibility he tries to give to the Juarist phrase that “nothing outside the law, nobody above the law.”

If such is the presidential disdain for legality, what can be expected from his achichincles and his party?

Now the irresponsibility and lightheartedness of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, is better understood when he participated in the proselytizing rallies over the weekend, where he cheekily said that the consultation on Sunday “is not even what is called revocation of mandate, that there will be nothing to repeal” and the National Electoral Institute made fun of it:

“With López Obrador’s electoral reform, all those who are now called electoral authorities will go. Those are already leaving and we are going to see them pass there by the front with their tails between their legs”.

And with presidential “reason” (or reasoning), Morena proposed the abusive bullshit of setting up voting booths to allegedly “help” the INE to fulfill the vain whim of unnecessary and crafty ratification.

Hence, all the governors, legislators and morenista militants, knowing that they violate the Constitution and the laws, vandalize the Rule of Law in such a cheeky manner as they did with their attendance at the deceitful “informative assembly” in which Claudia Sheiunbaum was present. on the electrical counter-reform initiative, and that even a high command of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, commander of the National Guard, not only attend sectarian partisan consensus, but also dispatch Army planes to transport of officials and machuchones lópezobradoristas.

It is worth noting that in the series of killings and with the incumbent sick, the Federal Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, abandoned his responsibility to encourage the carrying of ratifiers.

If the president says that “the law is the law” is pure “story”, how will criminals who devastate the population in large regions of the country take this message?

For AMLO’s nonsense I venture this impious analogy: it is equivalent to the Pope saying that dogmas such as the Trinity or the virginity of Mary are “stories” but clinging to the pontifical position.