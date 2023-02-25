There is a chapter in the history of medicine, told with variations, that places the American Henry Beecher in a military hospital during World War II. In that place, which is often Anzioin Italy, but is ever found in North Africa, the Harvard doctor runs out of morphine to calm the wounded soldiers. Faced with this critical situation, he, or perhaps a nurse, decides to inject one of them with a saline solution, telling him that he is a powerful pain reliever. To his surprise, this innocuous liquid prick relaxes the soldier and Beecher can operate on him without anesthesia.

This moment of illumination, it is supposed, led the doctor to try to understand the placebo effect and to publish, in 1955, an influential article on the subject: The Powerful Placebo. In it, Beecher, after reviewing 15 studies on this subject, writes that “35% of the success of a drug or of the doctor is due to the patient’s expectations of a result” or, what was the same for him, to the Placebo effect.

Beecher’s story is a metaphor for the very story of the placebo effect. according to account jonathan jarryfrom McGill University, in Montreal (Canada) Despite the relevance of the Anzio experience, its protagonist does not recount it in The Powerful Placebo. A similar experience, however, appears in another article published after the war. In it, Beecher, who signs as a lieutenant colonel, recounts a case in which a barbiturate instead of morphine served to appease a soldier maddened by pain. This anecdote, similar but different, rewritten by some creative scientist and received with the credulity that feeds good stories, seems to be the basis of the story with which many explain the discovery of the placebo effect.

The desire to believe in something as fascinating as that the body heals the mind, repeated reference to old articles without checking their validity and reinterpretation of real data to fit the thesis that is desired to be true. These are some of the criticisms that reappear in an article recently published by the magazine Journal of Medical Ethics. The authors, led by Charlotte Blease, from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard University, in Boston, say that in a survey conducted among primary care physicians in 12 countries, between 53% and 89% had used placebos in with their patients during the last month.

This type of treatment is based on the principle that, to a certain extent, the environment in which a patient is cared for, with the doctor and his gown, a stethoscope as if it were a talisman and the rituals of the consultation, have an effect. therapeutic. In this context, if the doctor gives us a pill, it is possible that our symptoms will improve. “Placebos can make you feel better, but they won’t cure you,” says Ted Kaptchuk, a specialist in the placebo study at Harvard. Therefore, its greatest effectiveness has been seen in the treatment of pain, insomnia or side effects of cancer such as fatigue or nausea.

But even in those cases, Blease and his colleagues say, the validity of the results that have fueled interest in this mind medicine is in question. Many beliefs about placebo are based on single studies cited many times. “Based on a single study on duodenal ulcers, it is widely accepted that the more placebo pills taken, the greater the placebo effect. Similarly, it is often said that the color of the pills influences their effect, with red pills having more effect than other colored pills. This seems to be based on a single study published in 1974 with a sample of 22 participants, of whom 5 received red pills”, they exemplify.

In the past, deception was considered a necessary condition for the placebo to work, something that violates the autonomy of the patient. However, some studies suggest that they may have an effect even if the pills do not contain an active substance. in a trial Led by Kaptchuk, a group of 80 people with irritable bowel were given placebo pills or nothing. Those who received the pill were told that it was an inert substance, but that in other trials it had shown a therapeutic effect. This more or less honest form of suggestion helped this group feel more relief than those who did not take anything.

Despite results like this, Blease believes that the whole area of ​​placebo studies needs to be rethought and that, at least for now, “doctors should not be prescribing placebos under any circumstances.” On the one hand, the researcher explains, “placebos that require the patient to be deceived violate ethical codes that say that doctors must be honest with their patients so that they can decide if they want to receive a treatment and which one.” But even the ones that are offered with the right information involve some deception. “This is so because we do not yet have enough high-quality and convincing evidence on the placebo effects that produce [estos tratamientos]”Blease notes. “We do not say that what is affirmed [sobre el placebo] be false, only that it has been considered good without a sufficient number of publications”.

In their analysis, the researchers point to methodological problems in an area of ​​growing interest, such as the fact that most studies include few participants or many of them are selected from people fascinated by the interactions between the mind and the body. And they emphasize that in many cases the placebo effect cannot be differentiated from the context in which it is applied or from other effects of the healing process. In the last two decades, placebo publications have multiplied tenfold and “a paradoxical finding is that the more attractive a scientific field is, the less likely the published findings are to be true,” they write.

Blease also highlights the ethical aspects of the use of placebo. “In primary care, when there is no effective treatment, you can offer patients a treatment and tell them it will work because of the placebo effect, but we don’t know. And we also don’t know if patients will feel stigmatized if they are offered a sugar pill for their pain. Many of these patients with unexplained symptoms could feel insulted, not taken seriously, and turn their back on conventional medicine because it does not take their symptoms seriously”, explains the researcher, who believes that there are still many challenges to face before taking the results of the placebo studies into clinical practice.

Antonio Morral, professor at the Faculty of Health Sciences Blanquerna, in Barcelona, ​​believes that more studies are necessary to understand the placebo effect, such as “testing the placebo as if it were a drug and differentiating its effect from giving nothing.” But, despite the deficiencies of some studies, he believes that the results in this field also show some shortcomings in the training of doctors and the health system. “There is little time to spend with patients. Little is heard, little is touched, little is seen, and the university trains little in communication skills, in non-verbal language, ”he says. Sometimes, he states, “placebos are given because the care pressure is so great that it is a way of giving the patient the feeling that you have done something”, even though the problem has not been well understood and a better solution has not been found than do nothing. This would be the objective, in some cases, of prescribing an antibiotic for a viral infection, which Morral calls an impure placebo.

In the opinion of this researcher, has published works about the placebo effect, “evidence-based medicine is not just what scientific articles say.” “It’s the publications, plus my clinical experience, plus the needs of the patient,” he says. “An example is superstitions in sports. Putting a kinesiotaping band, for example, because for some pathologies the evidence is zero, but it implies a very low risk. If the athlete believes in it and asks you for it, offering them the information, you can put it on a circumstantial basis, because they respond to the needs of a patient at a vital moment”, says Morral, who stresses the need to “take care of the context to potentiate the effects of any therapy”.

Blease’s article puts the spotlight on placebo, but remember that medicine in general is open to the same mistakes if it neglects ongoing scrutiny. A 2004 study found that atenolol, one of the first drugs prescribed for high blood pressure, was no better than placebo, and several reviews have found that stents, metal tubes surgically implanted into arteries in patients with angina or have had a heart attack, they do not reduce the chances of subsequent attacks or reduce chest pain. “These medical setbacks could be considered a key facet of evidence-based medicine, but this requires examining previous findings, even those that seem indisputable,” Blease and his colleagues say.

Gerard Urrutia, director of the Iberoamerican Cochrane Center, in Barcelona, ​​highlights from Blease’s work the importance of proposing the use of placebo, not only as a control use against a drug, but as a therapeutic alternative, which should be tested in trials instead of doing nothing. Urrutia also warns that, although there is the problem of overestimating the placebo effect, frequently “the effects of active treatments are also overestimated.” The researcher explains that many drug efficacy studies, led by the industry, “select patients and follow-up that favor the observation of very optimistic effects that are not seen in the same way in real medical practice, because the Conditions are very different.” A review of the trials aimed at the approval of inhalers for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) observed that the selected patients were very different from those who usually need this product in the real world, that 90% would not have been selected for the trial that made approval possible.

“We are treating patients too much, it is a well-documented problem. This has generated that patients have that expectation of treatment, even in cases where it is not necessary, ”says Urrutia. The need of doctors to have the feeling that they have helped the sick, of the pharmaceutical industry to make this inclination profitable, and of patients to believe that they have been given a solution will continue to favor overmedication without evidence or the observation of effects of the drug. suggestion that they are not real. The critical analysis of the trials on which the most accepted treatments are based and the acceptance that sometimes the best thing for patients is to do nothing, are two ways to improve these problems.

