In July 2019, for a week, a group of Bosnians did not enter Facebook. It was the second week of the month, when the Srebrenica genocide is remembered, the greatest atrocity in Europe since World War II. They are a few days of memory and, perhaps, of rage. Researchers at New York University wanted to measure whether or not leaving the prevailing social network in the country exacerbated polarization between ethnic groups. Which it was the result? Those who did not use Facebook ended up having a worse image of other ethnic groups.

The results are not definitive, because they can be explained by other external causes, but they do add to a slow but consistent evidence on the effect of networks on political polarization: they may have a role, but they are not the engine of it. As explained by email to EL PAÍS Nejla Asimovic, co-author of research published by PNAS, “Real life factors can be as divisive, if not more, than environments on-line, that still allow people to relate to other ethnic groups ”. “Our findings highlight that the relationship between networks and polarization is complex and that we must move beyond the dichotomy for better or for worse that we make of them,” he adds. The composition of social groups in real life, more or less homogeneous, is also important.

The coincidence in time of the explosion in the use of networks and the increase in political polarization has led many to link both currents as cause and effect. But the scientific literature increasingly calls into question these easy explanations. “The use of social media and its design can certainly increase and refine polarization,” explains Asimovic, “so we don’t want [nuestro estudio] is interpreted as that the platforms are innocent. They can still do a lot to be a more productive space. ” But at the same time it seems “too easy” to point to networks as the sole or decisive cause of polarization and that the solution is to “abandon the world on-line”.

New York University professor Joshua A. Tucker, co-author of the article with Asimovic, gives a long list of options that may have contributed to polarization on the fringes of social media. “First and foremost, the great recession after the 2008 crisis, but also the increase in automation and the loss of good jobs for the working class. In Europe, we have seen the flow of immigrants from the Middle East, North Africa, and in particular from Syria, which has given wings to populist politicians. And the pandemic, which has also been an occasion for populist claims ”.

Our navigation is polarized

Another recent scientific article (and awarded by the Internet and Social Networks Conference, ICWSM for its acronym in English) on polarization and consumption of digital information by researchers from Mozilla, the Polytechnic University of Lausanne and MIT, does not analyze networks, but does study the history browsing of thousands of people and detects that “the consumption of information follows a polarized pattern, where users visit the media that are aligned with their political tendency and for longer than other sources of information.” However, they have not verified whether or not the origin of these navigations is in social networks, which could direct traffic to a specific community.

According to Kiran Garimella, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the study shows a “significant center, where the main media such as the New York Times or CNN are located, which from the right consider to be ‘left’. However, many people visit them very often, which makes them the most visited ”of their database.

These two articles add a little more weight to the growing hypothesis that networks may not be such a decisive factor in dividing a society. David García, professor at the Technological University of Graz (Austria), assures that “the usual discourse on the role of social networks in polarization is very simplistic”. “For about five years, studies have been published showing that, although these can contribute to polarization, there are other forces that are even more important, such as the role of traditional media, especially cable news in the US and newspapers. digital. Another important factor is the behavior of the political elites ”, he explains in a message to EL PAÍS.

Articles that attempt to measure the correlation between polarization and use of networks are, in any case, scarce. Especially since they are expensive and complex. Another recent article University of Stanford did find that leaving Facebook reduced the social divide, although the study had been done between political and non-ethnic groups. “The problem is that we don’t know it well,” says Garcia. “The Stanford experiment reaches a different conclusion than the Bosnian one. So it seems that in one case online networks increase polarization and in the other they reduce it ”, he adds.

Both studies agree that leaving Facebook provides greater well-being, although it is not clear if this effect could be produced by a distancing from the news. “It’s tempting to interpret these results as ‘ignorance is a blessing,’ but we don’t really have anything to support it,” says Asimovic. “There are many mechanisms that could explain the improvement in perceived well-being and the disconnection from the news can certainly be one of them. But we cannot rule out other possibilities with a more direct effect, such as reducing bullying. on-line or alternative activities that are undertaken [en lugar de entrar en Facebook]”, Add.

