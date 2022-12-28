The backlog occupies a large part of the thoughts of the Nerazzurri management, especially if an agreement cannot be found with the Slovak. And the first negotiations have already begun
The Inter management has been doing everything possible for months to find an agreement with Milan Skriniar for the renewal of the contract, but in no way Giuseppe Marotta will be found unprepared in case the handshake does not arrive. The focus for his possible replacement is on average young players, as always, and on economically viable operations.
