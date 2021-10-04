What if…? is the first animated series of the MCU that will explore the multiverse unleashed in the Loki series to show us infinite alternate worlds through its nine episodes. Fans are waiting for the last chapter that will arrive on Disney Plus on October 6, 2021.

To the joy of fans, the show will not end there because it has already gotten the green light for a second season. This way, they will be able to return to various characters and stories to take advantage of their potential in a way that is not possible in the cinematographic universe.

In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, screenwriter and showrunner AC Bradley shared that the second season of What if will be a lot of fun. “We took off the wheels and we got to make it a little stranger, wilder,” were his enthusiastic words about it.

Now we just have to wait until the end of the season to have more details about the new episodes such as their premiere date and plot.

What if …?: What is the animated series about?

The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if the important moments in the MCU movies happened differently.

Cast and characters of What if…?