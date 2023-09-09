‘What if…?’ It caused a lot of expectation with what was shown in the first season and that is why Marvel fans were eager for more. Given what was seen by the American firm, the launch of season 2 was announced; However, there were some production delays that caused the premiere on Disney Plus to be extended, but the light at the end of the tunnel was finally found. Recent reports indicate that this new part of the animated series will arrive at the end of 2023.

The proposed date makes a lot of sense, since in season 2 of ‘What if…?’, there is an episode that will be called ‘What if… Happy Hogan saved Christmas?’. Marvel Studios will take advantage of this in a very good way to present a Christmas special, something that has already been seen before by the superhero producer, with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’. ‘What would happen if…? This is the most playful aspect of the Marvel multiverse.

Trailer for ‘What if…?’, the Marvel series

When does ‘What if…?’, the Marvel animated series, premiere?

‘What if…?’, or better known in Spanish as ‘What would happen if…?’, will premiere in December 2023 on the Disney Plus streaming platform. The exact date is not known so far, but what is known is that all the episodes have already been written and produced. The director of the animated series, Bryan Andrews, confirmed that there will be around nine chapters and that each one will last approximately 30 minutes.

What is ‘What if…?’ on Disney Plus?

According to the official synopsis, ‘What if…?’ tells us the following about the Marvel animated series: “In the center of the scene, the figures of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the original voices of many stars who reprise their papers”. As for season 2, the same idea will be maintained, but more characters will be added such as Hela, the villain of ‘Thor Ragnarok’, and actress Cate Blanchett would be one of the voices in this new installment.

Spider-Man will be present in season 2 of the animated series. Photo: Frames

Cast of characters from ‘What if…?’: who will be there?

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell)

Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton)

Arnim Zola (Toby Jones)

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)

Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)

Loki (Tom Hiddleston)

Spider-Man (Hudson Thames).

