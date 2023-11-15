There Season 2 Of What If…? was presented by Marvel with a Italian trailer full of intriguing characters and situations: we will be able to find out what it is starting from December 22nd on the Disney+ streaming platform.
Announced in July, Season 2 of What If…? will try once again to show us alternative realities compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where certain events happened differently or didn’t happen at all.
The new heroes
The trailer anticipates the presence of several new characters, the result of combinations and plots that we have not known, but according to the narrator of the Observer, the second season will also give a sequel to events perhaps told in the Marvel films.
In short, there is a lot of curiosity and the production quality seems really convincing, so all MCU fans would do well to mark the date of December 22nd on their calendars, when all the episodes of Season 2 of What If…? will be available for viewing.
#If.. #Season #Italian #trailer #Marvel #animated #series #Disney