The second season of 'What if' from Disney Plus has already arrived on the platform and this time it gives us new possibilities to Marvel heroes. However, this new list of probabilities could be confusing for many people. Likewise, here we will tell you in what order you can see each of them and everything about how their premiere was. It should be noted that this series only presents a different scenario to satisfy or resolve the doubts of what would have happened if 'Thanos' or 'Iron Man' did not make the snap, that would change the entire Marvel universe.

We invite you to read this article that will detail the release date, how to watch and its new income for the recording of 'What if' the Disney Plus series. Also, if you are a die-hard fan you should know that 'What if' could be a spoiler for future movies and new heroes.

Trailer for the series 'What if' second season

When did it premiere and how to watch all its episodes?

'What if' second season premiered on Friday, December 22, 2023, with one episode per day. This new season will have nine episodes that will premiere daily until December 30. Disney Plus and Marvel, without a doubt, decided to give this sequel as a Christmas gift that can show us possibilities about the heroes and their destiny. It is worth noting that The first season served as a reference for the movie 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', in which we saw 'Zombie Doctor Strange' and the fate that 'Scarlet Witch' unfortunately obtained.

How to watch 'What if' season two?

First you should know that the 'Iron Man' movies are a great start to get started and connect with the series. In addition, you must know the story of Captain America in the movie 'Captain America: The First Avenger', then the movie 'Thor', which is basically the introduction of the mythical hero Thor and almost to reach the end of this order you must watch the saga Complete 'The Avengers'.

Once you have finished seeing and getting to know each character, you can start with 'What if' first season, that makes a summary of all marvel heroesnarrated by the character 'The Vigilante'.

'Dr. 'Stephen Strange' turns zombie to fight 'Scarlet Witch'. / Photo: YouTube screenshot

Who are the new additions to the heroes' voices?

During the first season, very few actors of the original characters joined the 'What if' series project. However, for this exciting sequel Marvel's possibilities add Chris Hemsworth like Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange and Cate Blanchett as Hela, Thor's half-sister.

