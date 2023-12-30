Season 2 of 'What If…?' It was one of Marvel's greatest gifts to its followers. And after the constant failures with its latest series and movies, the company wanted to correct its mistakes, so it decided to launch the second installment of the series as a type of Christmas special. That is why animated fiction fit like a glove to face the last days of 2023, which was cataloged by many as the year of the decline of the superhero genre.

For this reason, in this article we will give you all the details about the premiere of the last chapter of the second installment of 'What If…?'so that you don't miss anything about its fascinating story, which takes us through universes never before seen in the world. MCU and that could open the door for future projects.

When does episode 9 of 'What If…?', season 2, come out?

Episode 9 of season 2 of 'What If…?' premieres on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This concludes the nine-day special that launched Marvel for the premiere of the series, which was officially launched on December 22, two years after the premiere of its season 1.

It is worth remembering that, unlike its first installment, this time the series was presented in a different way, since it left aside the weekly releases of its chapters and opted to release one episode per day, with the aim that fans Enjoy your incredible stories to the fullest.

What time does 'What If…?' premiere? season 2, episode 9?

Episode 9 of 'What If…?' season 2, which is titled 'What would happen if Supreme Strange intervened?', It is available from 3.00 am on the aforementioned date in Peru. This schedule was common throughout the delivery, so fans of Marvel products were awake very early to be able to keep up to date with the series.

In case you are in another part of Latin America or in Spain, below we will show you in detail the respective release time of the final chapter of 'What If…?':

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 2.00 am

2.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 3.00 am

3.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 4.00 am

4.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 5.00 am

5.00 am Spain:9.00 am

Where to watch season 2 of 'What If…?' ON-LINE?

The last episode of season 2 of 'What If…?' can be seen through the platform Disney+. It should be noted that in this streaming service you can enjoy all the chapters belonging to the new installment. Likewise, you will be able to relive or, in any case, see for the first time the complete episodes of its first season, in order to be aware of all the details of this fantastic series.

Kahhori and Captain Carter teamed up in the final battle in the final episode of 'What If…?', season 2. Photo: Disney+

