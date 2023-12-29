The second season of 'What If…?' It arrived a few days before the Christmas holidays and once again became one of the favorites of fans of the superhero genre. This fantastic series, which transports us through an infinite multiverse of possibilities, arrives at a difficult time for Marvelafter the avalanche of criticism against him for the low quality of his films and series in recent times.

However, 'What If…?' It is like an oasis in the desert, which reaffirms the fact that animations are being more profitable for the company (adding the case of the animated Spider-Man saga). For this reason, in this note we will give you all the details you need to know about the premiere of chapter 8, season 2 of the series, in which we will see the Avengers meeting in another time.

When does episode 8 of 'What If…?, season 2 come out?

Chapter 8 of the second season of 'What If…?' It premiered on Friday, December 29, 2023. This new installment of the series officially arrived on December 22, two years after the launch of its first season, which was a total success, something they hope to replicate on this occasion.

Part 2 of this animated fiction had a different premiere, since, unlike the first, which was broadcast weekly, it was now launched as a kind of Christmas special, in which a new chapter would be released every day until on Saturday the 30th, the day this delivery will come to an end.

What time does 'What If…?' premiere? season 2, episode 8?

Chapter 8 of 'What If…?' season 2which is titled 'What would happen if the Avengers united in 1602?', It was issued starting at 3:00 am on the previously indicated date in Peru. This schedule was common throughout this new installment, so it is expected that its last episode will also be released in the same way.

If you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we show you a more detailed list with the corresponding time of its premiere:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 2.00 am

2.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 3.00 am

3.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 4.00 am

4.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 5.00 am

5.00 am Spain: 9.00 am

Where to watch season 2 of 'What If…?' ON-LINE?

The new episode of the second season of 'What If…?' is available on the platform Disney+. In this streaming service, in addition to finding all the episodes belonging to said installment, you will also be able to see the complete chapters of its first season, so that you do not miss anything of this incredible adventure.

The new chapter will show us what will happen when the Avengers come together in another time. Photo: Disney+

