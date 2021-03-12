Two issues coincide: a club that if there is something to spare is money and two stars who seem to seek new directions when they see that the cycle in their clubs is frayed. Until now, all the focuses of Paris Saint Germain were on Lionel Messi to break the market and replace the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé, but the newspaper Le Parisien revealed this Friday that the French club also has Cristiano Ronaldo on its radar.

The elimination of Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League last Tuesday, the third in a row since the arrival of the Portuguese, left CR7 at the center of the questions.

It was at that time, according to the French newspaper, that PSG immediately opened the door to the arrival of the Portuguese star in case of various conditions.

On the one hand, the powerful Parisian club is working on the renewal of Mbappé’s contract, which ends in June 2022, but the young attacker, one of the most sought-after in the current market, is delaying the negotiations and there is still no indication of what he will bring Her future.

PSG knows that if they do not extend the bond with the 22-year-old player, selling him in this European summer market is the last option to obtain money for a footballer for whom they paid 180 million euros to Monaco in 2017.

Should that exit finally take place, PSG had made the hiring of Messi a priority, whose contract expires in June and would arrive free.

The Argentine is also the player that Neymar insistently claims, whose contract with PSG, which also ends in June 2022, is about to be renewed.

But in Barcelona history seems to have turned upside down. The arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency, with the endorsement through the votes of the main leaders of the squad and with Messi at the helm, generates a renewed atmosphere that ignited the illusion of continuing to count on the main figure.

Meanwhile, if La Pulga decides to stay in his lifelong club or opt for another team, such as Manchester City, which is also still in the race, Cristiano Ronaldo would be the man targeted by PSG, according to Le Parisien.

The Portuguese has another season left with Juve, but by now many Italian fans and media are questioning the high cost of his salary, of 31 million net per season.

The president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has very good relations with the representative of CR7, Jorge Mendes. What’s more, the French club already tried to sign him in 2015, when they were looking for a replacement for the Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

A brief conversation between Cristiano and the then PSG coach Laurent Blanc emerged from that attempt at the end of a match in the group stage of the Champions League.

The intention did not come to fruition and the Portuguese star decided to stay at Real Madrid until three years later he packed his bags for Turin.

In Juve, the Portuguese scored 92 goals in 121 games, but could not even come close to fulfilling the great goal of winning the Champions League: they were three eliminations in the round of 16 and against rivals that were lower: Ajax, Lyon and Porto.

And to top it all, despite his 27 goals in 32 games this season, this year he is also moving away from the goal of revalidating his crown in the Italian league.

With information from EFE