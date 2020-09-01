The oil palm may be, with the soy, one of the most controversial and fastest growing crops in the last decade. In many tropical climate regions, from Malaysia to Peru, the proliferation of plantations has led to deforestation and conflicts over land. In Brazil, the Amazonian giant with 64% of the biome within its borders, oil production is, however, an economic alternative for a population with few opportunities, as well as a way to reforest pastures abandoned by the livestock industry, great jungle destruction vector.

“We also want to enjoy progress. Although we are Amazonians, we also dream of an iPhone and of sending our children to university ”, explains agricultural manager Zeno Martins from his property in Agropalma, the largest producer of this variety of oil in all of Brazil. His comment summarizes the disbelief – and some indignation – that the Amazon population feels when any economic activity in the region is criticized internationally. “Many are unaware that the Brazilian Amazon is not just forests, but also more than 25 million inhabitants,” he stresses.

Despite being used for cooking in the Northeast — especially in Bahia, where it is called dendê and believed to have arrived with slaves from Africa-, oil palm production in Brazil was modest until in 2010, then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promoted the expansion of the industry. The former union leader wanted to create a biofuel production pole in the state of Pará, and for this he encouraged large national companies – such as the mining company Vale or the oil company Petrobras – to settle in an already deforested region along with the municipalities of Mojú and Thailand .

The government’s plan ended up failing, but only partially. “In five years we have increased the planted area 100,000 hectares. This expansion would have continued if it had not been for the crisis in Brazil and the drop in oil prices, ”says Emeolocipio de Andrade, a consultant with 40 years of experience in the agricultural sector. The distance from the centers that consume biofuels —especially Sao Paulo, some 2,500 kilometers away—, the terrible road infrastructures and the onerous Brazilian tax system, which applies a tax every time a good crosses a state in the country, ended up making it unviable the project. But the planting area did grow – up to 236,000 hectares currently, 85% in Pará – as well as the oil production, which this year should be close to half a million tons and still does not satisfy the internal demand of the food and cosmetic sectors .

The little ones take a piece of the cake

The greatest success, however, was the integration of small producers into the chain. Companies receive tax exemptions if they buy from peasant families at least 15% of the raw material (the fruit of the palm) to produce the various types of oil. Thus, hundreds of families have transformed their bean, cassava and fruit orchards into palm areas, which has allowed them to improve their income considerably. The 25-year supply contracts with the companies – most of them internationally recognized – have also inserted this social class into the financial market, as they now have a way to guarantee the opening of credit lines.

“If I have a cement house today, it is thanks to the palm,” says Daniel Martínez, a farmer who since 2002 has supplied Agropalma with bunches that weigh 20 kilos. “Many here have stopped illegally cutting down the forest to plant and produce palm, because they see that it is paying off economically,” adds this farmer, interviewed in Vila Soledad, a small community in Pará that is accessed after traveling 40 kilometers on a highway. of land almost impassable during the rainy season. The last section must be done by boat, as there is no bridge over the Mojú River at this point.

Like dozens of other local farmers, Martínez formally employs his two children on his 10-hectare plantation, from where he now earns an income of around 700-800 euros per month, he says. The more comprehensive studies in the region They point out that farmers can quadruple their income with cultivation compared to traditional food production.

Learn to run a small business

The palm requires hard work for the first three years, when the areas must be clear of weeds so that the sun penetrates the tangled Amazonian vegetation. It also needs fertilizers and pesticides, supplied by the purchasing companies. The plant reaches its productive fullness at 10-12 years, and after 23 years it begins to decline, in addition to its height making it almost unfeasible to harvest the bunches. All of this requires some learning in communities where illiteracy is still a reality. And where knowledge of financial management and fluctuations in the international market are scarce, as is the case of palm oil, whose price is listed in Rotterdam. “Some have difficulties to organize and pay the loans that the banks granted them to invest in seeds, marinades and tools. Or to manage income in the various production cycles ”, admits Martínez.

“It was difficult for me to adapt. But I have learned to manage the rent and to repay loans for monthly payments, ”says Luis Oliveira di Sousa, a 46-year-old peasant who counts the days to leave his old wooden house and settle with his three children in his brand-new house in cement. “I paid 80,000 reais [unos 23.000 euros] in one go, saving little by little with the sale of the bunches ”, he says, with some pride.

In Vila Arauaí, another peasant town that supplies companies, 150 families have gone one step further, and have developed joint initiatives to rent machinery, obtain more loans and even go on vacation, something almost unthinkable for those who live in the countryside here , since the land demands daily tasks. “We have created a consortium that uses common funds to employ 32 people, with contracts and social security, who help farmers when they are absent from the properties or need a greater workforce for the harvest,” says Francisco Ramos, a 60-year-old producer. years.

Some academics criticize that palm has caused a drop in food production, which has made products such as cassava, rice and beans more expensive locally, which are part of the basic diet in the region. “The relationship between small producers and companies is asymmetric. The strongest imposes its rules on the most vulnerable ”, says Professor Elielson Pereira da Silva, who has been researching in the region since 2013.“ There was a lack of transparency on the part of the purchasing companies, who weighed our production at their facilities. But that has been resolved, ”says Martínez, who leads a farmers’ association that brings together a hundred producers.

Other local farmers, however, condemn that some companies deposit their waste in rivers. “Here Biopalma throws the waste to the ground, which pollutes the riverbeds and causes the death of fish,” explains Mrs. Dalva, how she wants to be identified. “They also contaminate dreams with pesticides,” he asserts. “The result of everything is the configuration of dendezales [plantaciones de palma] as areas of environmental risk, depending on the possible contamination of water resources, compromising the health of the traditional communities in the environment that use that water “, say two university professors in a study about the topic.

Greenpeace Brazil, a reference in the South American country in denouncing the impacts of economic sectors in the Amazon, told Planeta Futuro that it would not comment on the issue. Other study ppublished in the scientific journal Nature warns that oil palm plantations should not allow the natural forest vegetation to be displaced and should not be considered a component of forest reserves, among other reasons because they cannot accommodate many indigenous species.



The working conditions on the farms of large companies, another reason for international criticism of the sectorThey also have a particular character in Brazil, one of the countries with the strictest labor legislation in the developing world. The days are hard, especially because of the heat and the physical demands of manual work, but they do not exceed eight hours. At Agropalma, where Planeta Futuro spent two days visiting the 104,000 hectare property, employees are equipped with gloves, uniforms and helmets. The base salary is somewhat higher than the minimum in Brazil — some 270 euros — but it increases due to productivity and can reach 550-600 euros.

Reforest pastures and store CO2

Although it may seem a paradox, the oil palm can also contribute to the reforestation of the Amazon. The developmental policies of the Brazilian military dictatorship (1964-1985) provoked the greatest social and environmental reconfiguration of all time in the Amazon. In just three decades, thousands of kilometers of roads were opened in the middle of the jungle – among them the mythical Transamazonica -, and millions of people emigrated to the region from the southeast and northeast of Brazil in search of employment in mines, cattle farms and works engineering. Dreams of prosperity led to accelerated deforestation and the transformation of millions of hectares of Amazon rainforest into pastures that, in three or four years, would be rendered useless by soil erosion and loss of nutrients. This mass of idle land – which in Pará extends over some 15 million hectares – is precisely where the oil palm can expand.

“If he dendêAs well as other permanent cultures, they mimic the forest to a certain extent, and keep the soils covered and protected, ”says Joao Meirelles, one of the leading experts on the Brazilian Amazon and director of the Peabiru Institute, based in Bethlehem. Strict environmental regulations – which oblige any investor to conserve at least 50% of their native Amazon forest estate – are not always enforced, but it is a sword of Damocles for any offender, who is exposed to high fines or even jail .

Perhaps that is why palm has not experienced unbridled growth in Brazil. Despite its extraordinary potential, the country is at the bottom of the ten largest world producers. “I don’t think Brazil will become a large producer of palm oil, we will be a medium-sized country. But we have all the conditions to be the largest supplier of sustainable palm oil ”, says Marcello Brito, president of the Brazilian Association of Palm Producers (Abrapalma) and executive director of Agropalma. Of the 104,000 hectares of the company’s farm, 64,000 are virgin forest with imposing trees of up to 50 meters, which has earned it a series of international certificates of good practice. “In 2001 we were the first on the planet to commit to zero deforestation,” he says.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and subscribe here to our newsletter.