Today’s storms come with their own names: Armand, Béatrice, Claudio, Denise, Efraín, Fien, what do I know. It seems that they are only baptized if they deserve it, that is, if they are intense enough for it.

The truth is that the biblical connotations cannot be avoided every time we are assaulted by images of cities whose arteries have been turned into waterways. The archetypal story of Noah and his Ark revives with the same violence brought by the storms we are suffering. The reference is unavoidable.

For years, historians and scientists have clashed over the veracity of the chapter dedicated to the Universal Flood. According to NASA scientists, the origin was a meteorite that fell on a layer of ice. According to others, the origin was due to the Etna volcano that caused a tsunami that flooded the eastern Mediterranean coast, which is why Noah built a wooden shelter whose remains can be found on Mount Ararat. This image inevitably refers us to the film that Werner Herzog shot, entitled Fitzcarraldo. Herzog himself tells in a book what it took to get the boat up a mountain. The book is titled Conquest of the Useless, and it has been published by Blackie.

But the aforementioned volcanic theory is loaded with fictitious connotations and far from science, as has been demonstrated successively since, in 1829, the German scientist Friedrich Parrot searched the area and found no remains of the aforementioned Noah’s Ark. Perhaps, of all of them, the closest hypothesis to the truth is the one known as the Toba catastrophe theory, when a volcano located in Lake Toba itself, on the island of Sumatra, caused the catastrophe by which the population world was reduced. It occurred approximately 74,000 years ago and this theory was proposed at the end of the 90s from the University of Illinois and was supported by the anthropologist Stanley H. Ambrose.

At this point, we can point out that any hypothesis about what happened is as fictitious as the biblical story itself, whose latest scientific interpretation has come from the hand of José Joaquín Parra Bañón, professor at the Seville School of Architecture who has just released a book published in Atalanta. It is titled Noah in pictures and it is written with a lexical richness that abounds in details. It picks up Noah from the margins of our Hebrew mythology and brings him closer to the origin of the world, being the character that Michelangelo first painted in the vault of the Sistine Chapel.

From here, Joaquín Parra Bañón projects a curious work where the astronomer Julius Schiller merges with Le Corbusier to address the founding myth that built the Ark of resinous wood; an effective refuge against all catastrophes whose course is illuminated by an immense atlas of stars with Christian names.

The vast iconography, together with the existing documentation of the episode through the centuries, is commented on in detail. In this way, Parra Bañón tells us how the medieval miniaturists, the Gothic illuminators or the Renaissance illustrators interpreted that what Noah raised was not a boat, but a house that was embarked. There are many illustrations in the book in which this can be seen, but there is one that stands out. It is an oil on wood where the beasts disembark, descend from the Ark, “they sprout from the bowels of the Ark like ants emerge in abundance from the anthill,” says Parra Bañón in his commentary on Simon de Myle’s painting entitled Noah’s Ark on Mount Ararat, dated 1570.

The book by José Joaquín Parra Bañón is a very original work where mythology serves as the basis for projecting the scientific approach, contrary to what happens in most transversal works, where science and literature complement each other, being the scientific basis the one that originates the mythological projection.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.