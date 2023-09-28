Melons falls? The hypothesis is circulating in the palaces, but what would happen next? Affaritaliani.it asked Enrico Borghi, group leader of Italia Viva in the Senate





In the event of the implosion of the Meloni government, do you see this Parliament as an alternative to saving the country in a very difficult economic phase?

“I confess that this question of yours is symptomatic, and suddenly reveals all the muscular propaganda that the right has conducted up to now. It is a question that presupposes the existence of two scenarios: that of a possible resurgence of the economic crisis, with possible effects on the financial impacts of the State, which would be combined with an inability of the government coalition and the Prime Minister to deal with this problem. All things considered, a scenario similar to that of 2011. This is naturally what we do not hope for for our country, for our economy, for our institutions. To avoid this there is a need for a serious, rigorous budget law that knows how to deal with reality and definitively puts in the attic the demagogic outbursts based on the lever of spending and public debt. And we need a capacity to actually implement the PNRR, to have an effect on the gross domestic product, and the reforms connected to it. For now in Parliament we can see the signs of nervousness within the majority, and nothing more.”

If the center-right split, would it be possible to avoid early elections?

“Let’s try not to venture into periods of political fantasy, or those of fantasy. Also in this case, his question implies a possible escalation of conflicts within the governing coalition. Perhaps you are more informed than me… In any case, some very deep gaps are emerging on the ground, which will bring some underlying knots to the fore. Just think of the very important issue of immigration. What is the government’s line? That of Meloni who goes to Orban and proposes him as a model to the world, or that of Meloni who goes hand in hand with Von der Leyen in Lampedusa or opens up to Macron for the European Pact on Migration and Asylum? Or is it that of Salvini who goes on stage in Pontida with the arch-enemy of the EU, Marine Le Pen, opening a political dispute with Macron and Germany in the harsh terms we have heard? Meloni must untie these knots. But the Fratelli d’Italia-Lega divide, in the presence of Forza Italia now reduced to the rank of silent handmaiden, affects the whole of foreign policy. How sustainable is a government in which the prime minister is hyper-Atlantic on the Polish model, and the deputy prime minister goes hand in hand with Alternative fur Deutschland and is preparing to make alliances in Europe with all the pro-Russian parties of the EU? Engaging in politics does not mean casting horoscopes, so predictions are difficult in this context. But what is certain is that a fault has opened up in the majority. We’ll see where it leads.”

Does Italy need the return of Mario Draghi or in any case a pro-European government?

“Italy needs a government that is consistent with the international alliances that have ensured peace, security and development in a Euro-Atlantic framework in recent decades, also aimed at building a more incisive common foreign and security policy at Union level European founded on the concept of strategic autonomy and on the possibility of establishing a common defense instrument. We need a government that believes in European sovereignty, because without a Europe as a protagonist in a changing world we will be downgraded in the hierarchy of history when faced with the outbreak of the geopolitical consequences of recent years, with a sudden acceleration of structural changes that see the arrival of new actors on the global stage. Let’s just think about what has happened to the geopolitics of energy flows in recent months, to understand the economic, financial, geopolitical and geostrategic pressures underway. Being pro-European today means acting in the general interests of the country, also making the great theme of Africa and the Mediterranean essential for us. Italy needs this. Mario Draghi was chosen by Ursula Von der Leyen as an expert on the competitiveness of the EU: this is excellent news for Europe and for Italy. If I were the Prime Minister, I would follow Draghi’s work in Europe, rather than playing the sorcerer’s apprentice of populism who invents patrimonial laws by decree at night which is then forced to deny by law during the day”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

