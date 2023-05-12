With the shortage on the labor market, it is better to deal with trainees well. Don’t let them rot away in a broom cupboard or play barista, but let the students do real work. Tiffany Yang got that chance at the design house of Mazda America. Her thesis was supported by the brand and this is what she came up with: the Mazda DX-Vision rally car.

Yang talks about her school project to TopGear. The goal was to create a car with the proportions of a Dakar car. According to her, track cars already exist enough, while the rally concept is “a new category” for Mazda, according to Yang. Incidentally, Mazda has already participated in the famous Group B in the past.

Mazda in rallying

In 1984 and 1985, Mazda entered the Group B championship with the RX-7. Mazda’s rally years were not very successful. The RX-7 in rally jacket took third place once as a best result. Unfortunately, the Group B championship was canceled in 1986 because it became too dangerous. They also drove, for example, Group A with a Mazda 323F.

Back to the design of the Mazda DX-Vision. The designer also cheated at McLaren: ‘When we think of three-seaters, we think of the McLaren Speedtail.’ Yang does not want to blindly take over that interior and wonders how she could throw a Mazda sauce over the three seats. She eventually opts for an ‘F1-like cockpit’ that must be ‘minimalist and functional’.

With cars like the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato and the Porsche 911 Dakar, you could say there is a market for a more affordable alternative from Mazda. Unfortunately, Yang has not yet heard from Mazda that they will develop a production version. On the other hand: the design is already there. Everyone just look at Mazda sweetly in the coming time.