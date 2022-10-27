In 2018, Netflix presented the first season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, a story based on interviews, anecdotes and conversations with ‘The Sun of Mexico’. Its first chapters not only pleased viewers, they also served to learn more about the singer and his hermetic life.

With Diego Bonet of protagonist, who were also present were various characters who throughout the life of Luis Miguel have been important. Among all of them, who could not miss was Luisito Rey (Óscar Jaenada), father of the artist.

In the series, Luisito was presented as a father who took advantage of Luis Miguel’s fame, cheated on him and lied to him. The aspect that perhaps received the most criticism was when he explained to himself how he, from fiction, was involved in the disappearance/death of Marcela Basteri , mother of the singer. Even in the final chapter of season one, from her deathbed, she refuses to tell her children what happened to her mother.

The other side of Luisito Rey: Alejandro Basteri defends his father’s image

Days ago, Alejandro Basteri, brother of Luis Miguelwas invited to the Argentine program “La divina noche”, in which he spoke about his projects, his life, but also about his family. Commenting on Luisito Rey, he said that “it was not as bad as they painted it in the series.”

“My dad, as much as they put him as someone bad, he wasn’t. He had a difficult life. He lived in the time of Franco. Like these series, everything is enlarged and they put you in particular situations. My dad was a prodigy guy, since he was five years old he knew about music, ”he shared

“Luis Miguel, the series” came to an end in 2021. With three successful seasons, the story of “El Sol de México” was exposed and fans had the opportunity to learn more about the myth behind the artist.