Regarding the nature and size of these tunnels, and whether Israel can disrupt them, two Palestinian political analysts spoke to Sky News Arabia, also explaining what one of them described as surprises awaiting Tel Aviv even if it reaches this network.

For several years, the Hamas movement dug a network of tunnels, described as a complex maze, under the densely populated Gaza Strip, which it uses to hide weapons, equipment, prisoners, and militants, and from which it runs its operations.

More than 40 days have passed so far since the outbreak of battles between Israel and the Palestinian factions, including an Israeli ground incursion into the Gaza Strip two weeks ago, which Tel Aviv said included the destruction of the Hamas movement and the release of its Israeli and foreign detainees, who are expected to be in the tunnels.

What do the tunnels look like?

According to the Palestinian writer and political analyst, Ashraf Akka, no one can know the nature of these tunnels, but it is certain that the infrastructure is well equipped and armed.

What is known about this network so far:

It is expected to extend to 5 kilometers, and with a depth of 30 to 70 meters, and it is not connected, but rather a group of tunnels.

It is divided into two sides, the first is attack tunnels, and the other is deep and mysterious organized tunnels until this moment.

The Al-Qassam Brigades (the armed wing of Hamas) are trained on how to hide inside tunnels and exit them with ease.

It is difficult for Israel to reach these tunnels, and if its soldiers did, they would fall into a huge and dangerous trap, and the Israeli army would regret it. Because they will be faced with the possibility of blowing up all the tunnels with bombs waiting for them, prepared by Hamas.

opaque network

Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, professor of political science at the Al-Quds group and Palestinian political analyst, agrees with him, saying that until this moment the picture is ambiguous, and no one knows the true shape of those tunnels.

Regarding the Israeli forces publishing videos that they said were of weapons they found in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, and that the hospital had tunnels under them from which Hamas ran its operations, Al-Raqab responded, “Those videos are false, so what is happening are just desperate attempts by the Israeli forces.”

A New York Times report previously stated that the tunnels in Gaza are “passages under dense residential areas” that allow fighters to move freely, away from “the enemy’s eyes.”

Researchers believe they include bunkers for storing weapons, food and water, and even command centers and networks wide enough for vehicles to pass through, according to the newspaper.