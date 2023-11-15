













This new wave of episodes will comprise nine, which will come out one per day each night alluding to Christmas.

According to the studio, this is a gift from them to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Visually this sequel has a similar appearance to the original.

This is what can be seen in the new trailer for the second season of What if…? that is available. Very interesting moments appear in this one.

For example, an attack on Stark Tower or Avengers Tower at one point with an allusion to the first Avengers movie. Hard to Kill by Bruce Willis.

At another time Hela can be seen teaming up with Wenwu and various moments from the MCU films but with another twist.

Fountain: MarvelStudios.

In another part of the video you can see Captain America facing Thanos in Avengers: Infinity Warwhen in another the person who appears is Captain Carter.

Another who enters the scene is Strange Supreme and even a mysterious child endowed with great psychic powers.

From what you can see the second season of What if…? It will have several twists that will make it a very entertaining experience. Especially for the use of the multiverse itself.

In this second season of What if…? The Watcher’s journey continues, and new and old characters appear.

As happened with the first installment, several actors and actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe lend their voices to their digital counterparts.

Source: Marvel Studios.

From what it seems, Nebula will have some weight in the story of one or more episodes, which are directed by Bryan Andrews, who is also an executive producer with AC Bradley.

