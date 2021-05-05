Companion animals have traditionally been fed the same food as their owners. Specifically, with the leftovers. Only the most fortunate had access to a plate of homemade food made exclusively for them. Usually some boiled meat with rice and vegetables. No more ‘joys’.

This custom, now considered antiquated, was displaced by the expansion of the pet food industry. Today, this way of feeding the dogs and cats of our country is the one that prevails. This is demonstrated by data from the Ministry of Food: animal feed manufacturers set, year after year since 2011, production records. In Spain there are twelve pet food manufacturing plants with a turnover of more than 1,100 tons per year, a growth of almost 50% in a decade.

Even so, cracks open in the hegemony of animal nutrition. It is a trend in the networks and in veterinary consultations; In the circles where pet lovers discuss what is best for them, the theories that question the bonanza of feed to open up to other eating styles. Home cooking, vegan, raw food, paleo … Sound familiar? Yes, in the same way that trends emerge in human diets, they also do in the world of pets. Something that makes sense when you consider that they are considered and loved as one more member of the family.

Manuel Lázaro, clinical veterinarian and spokesman for the pet group of the Official Veterinary College of Madrid, acknowledges that “there is some concern” present in many animal owners today, something that he verifies in consultation. «The phenomenon is based on belief rather than hard data, that the industry is not doing as well as it should. Suspicions are also growing about whether the processing to which these feeds are subjected is good or bad for the health of the animals … Others appeal to the ‘nature’ of the dog to give it everything raw … », he enumerates. But the truth, says this specialist, is that feed-based food is the only one that ensures, in a simple way, that the animal receives a balanced diet.

This, contrary to what it may seem, does not consist of ‘eating everything’. Even when a person feels that he is ‘eating well’ he does not eat in a strictly balanced way every day. “The feed has the exact contribution of each nutrient, vitamins and minerals adapted to the needs of the organism of each pet to help it grow healthy”, assesses the aforementioned veterinary spokesman.

This claim is based on “the evidence” that cats and dogs now have a life expectancy never seen before. “It is true that before they lived eating leftovers … but until when and under what conditions … perhaps it did not matter as much as now”, reflects Lázaro.

Thus, before the ‘boom’ in the sale of animal feed and other products some two decades ago, a ten-year-old pet was already “an old animal.” Now however they often reach 15 years of age. “Without a doubt, the change in the feeding model has a lot to do with this,” says Lázaro. Along with life expectancy, he cites quality of life … that is, with less cardiovascular, bone and especially liver and kidney diseases.

The latter is what can develop in the long run if the animal is not given a full diet. The consequences are not seen immediately, but they do over the years. Something similar to what happens with people.

Can this be achieved with homemade food? Yes, “but it would have to be supplemented with vitamins and minerals supervised by a veterinarian, who would also monitor the dog well,” says Lázaro.

If the diet includes vegetables, cereals, enough protein, the better. Now, is it easy to achieve this on a day-to-day basis? Beyond this, the expert reflects on whether it is worth it and warns of the dangers. “There’s a important safety component to take into account because there are toxic foods for pets. Raw garlic is, for example, for cats and others such as nuts, uncooked eggs, onions, grapes, chocolate, sugars, etc. for all », quote.

“A raw bite is more appetizing and digested better, but there is a greater risk of intestinal infection by bacteria and other microorganisms”

Manuel Lázaro | clinical veterinarian and spokesperson for colvema

On the safety when feeding the pet, a separate chapter deserves the ‘Barf’ diet craze, acronym for Biologically Appropriate Raw Food, which consists of only giving raw food to animals. Proponents of this trend, popularized by Australian veterinarian Ian Billinghurst, argue that processed foods are not what the dog was programmed to eat during its long evolutionary process “; unlike raw and natural foods. Those who practice this fashion can buy raw meat packed in preparations for pets too.

It’s appropriate? “It is clear that he is going to enjoy that food more; that the reaction of a dog is going to be more favorable to eating this type of food without trying because for him it is an appetizing snack and, certainly, it is digested better. But there is a risk of infection of intestinal microorganisms ”, warns Lázaro, who put into question the bonanzas of this fashion that appeals to the basic instincts, for example, of dogs. “For example, infertility symptoms have been described in dogs, for example, which have their origin in bacterial infections,” the veterinarian cites, who thinks that when it comes to putting advantages and disadvantages on a scale, feed wins.