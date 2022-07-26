Since we vote, you parties, what do you propose to get out of this quagmire?

In a previous article I wrote that we miss so much the “purebred horses” of politics, that is, those people who knew how to mediate between the parties, anticipating coalitions and objectives to be achieved. Today we find ourselves at the usual, too many roosters in the hen house and many, too many megaphones with the echo that always say the same words as their bosses and they do not go beyond. Unfortunately we are in an economic period that is about to reach stagflation (inflation and stagnation), does eight percent inflation say anything? We can rely on ECB or the Federal Reserve? In Italy there are many economists and many of these always follow the same recipes that do not work.

The political argument is always delicate: you want it because you always find someone who insults you or denigrates any proposal you present, but the question is: since we vote, you parties, what do you propose to get out of this quagmire? (Sorry, even if it hasn’t rained in months). We need to hear concrete proposals and we don’t care if a candidate is good or bad, what we want is that he is intelligent and knows how to propose solutions.

To return to the initial title I would suggest, (I did a bit of politics too) to the Hon. Giorgia Meloni to continue on her path and then with data disclosed and after having proceeded to count the elected representatives, present herself at a table for negotiations with, not only numbers, but also with proposals that meet the needs of families and companies. Perhaps this is the first time we have the opportunity to send in Palazzo Chigi a woman and then, given that the electoral body is made up of more women than men, it is a good opportunity for us to be “governed” by a woman who also speaks three languages ​​and has been a Minister.

One last appeal I want to make to all those people who they are 18 years old, please go and vote, in the past there have been brave people who gave their lives so that we could all express ourselves with the vote and, I remember, that only on January 31st 1945 did women have the RIGHT TO VOTE. So let’s exercise what is our right and if the elected, who will also become rulers, will not behave as they have “promised”Next time with our vote we send them home and we have the possibility to choose someone else (since 1946 we have had 66 governments). And then … the parliamentarians, as per our request, have been reduced to 600, (400 deputies and 200 senators) elected for both branches of parliament. We do our “civic duty”.

