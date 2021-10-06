What if …?, Marvel Studios’ first animated show for Disney Plus, showed what would have happened if Ultron beat the Avengers as one of the consequences of the multiverse unleashed in the Loki series. As if this weren’t enough, the villain seizes the infinity gems and decides to end life on infinite alternate worlds.

With the release of the ninth and final episode, fans saw the rise of a new superhero team called Guardians of the Multiverse. These were the characters recruited by the Watcher: Thor, Gamora, Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Black Panther (Killmonger), and Star-Lord (T’Challa).

After an arduous battle, the protagonists managed to defeat artificial intelligence and won the hearts of the viewers. However, more than one fan noted that the Spider-Man from the zombie universe, which we met in the fifth chapter, was not part of the grouping.

While there is no official explanation, fans presume it is due to the large number of characters already recruited by the Watcher. However, it would have been a good preview for Spider-Man fans who are waiting to see Spider-Man: no wy home on December 17, 2021.

It should be noted that the exact contract between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures for the use of the arachnid superhero is unknown. However, this agreement was already an impediment for Tom Holland to lend his voice to ‘Spidey’.

“You know, they haven’t told me all the ins and outs of his relationship with Sony. But I think it may have had something to do with it, I think it did, “said producer Brad Winderbaum in a past interview with Collider about the case.