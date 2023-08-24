Now that the legendary Charles Martinet has retired from the world of voice acting, audiences are wondering who he could be Mario’s new voice and insiders… they joke about it!

We are referring to a video posted by Ben Starrinterpreter of Clive in Final Fantasy 6, who wanted to show the world that he could be a “perfect Mario”.

The hilarious video of her mock audition is traveling around the world: the effect of his dark and low voice, suitable for a character like Clive but decidedly out of place in exclaiming a “F**k you, it’s me, Mario!” is entertaining social media users with the X.

What voice actor wouldn’t want to take on Martinet’s legacy, considering the success that the voice actor has had over so many years of career? Become the new voice of Mario, Luigi and other inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom perhaps not within Starr’s expectations, but it certainly can’t be said that he lacks a sense of humor.

The character of Clive, as Starr himself recounted in a recent interview, is certainly not an easy guy to manage: the plot of Final Fantasy 16 it is confirmed, starting from the writing of the individual characters, a gloomy and complex title to be experienced as a player and also as a voice actor.