The first season of What if …? —Marvel universe series created for streaming Disney + and which deals with what would have happened if the most important events of the MCU had not happened as in the original story— reaches its final stage with a new villain. Ultron destroys Thanos and seizes the Infinity Stones. This causes it to become almost indestructible, so the Vigilante (Uatu) has to go to the multiverse version of Doctor Strange in order to reunite the Avengers team and face this new threat.

Explanation Doctor Strange and the Watcher

Faced with the victory of Ultron, who has become an incredibly powerful supervillain, the Watcher comes to the aid of Dr. Strange. In chapter 4 of What if…? we can see how the story of the character he plays unfolds Benedict Cumberbatch: what if Stephen Strange would have lost his heart instead of his hands . In the alternate story, the superhero loses the love of his life, Christine Palmer, which will lead him to enter the art of dark magic but in order to bring back his beloved, becoming in an evil version of the character.

The Watcher, after losing to Ultron and realizing his threat, which even he who can see all the timelines could not predict, decides to intervene in the other realities. For this he goes to the dark version of Dr. Strange, who knows of his existence and the possibility of traveling in time. Likewise, this new version is also very powerful, because in its eagerness to break the absolute points of time it has acquired a lot of power.

Who are the Guardians / Avengers of the Multiverse

According to speculation, the guardians of the multiverse who will join Doctor Strange and the Watcher to fight Ultron would be the multiverse versions of the following superheroes:

Captain Carter

Thor

Black widow

Star-lord

Black panther

Gamora

Release date of chapter 9 of What if …?

The premiere of the episode will be on Wednesday, October 6, from 3.00 am (Peruvian time)

Trailer chapter 9 of What if …?