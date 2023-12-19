Chiara Ferragni has had her day, it's time to say goodbye to the social world. The thousands of young people who follow her would benefit

What if Chiara Ferragni after an apology he announced the retired to private life? She would really do the right thing. She has had her day, she has made money, she has also done some dirty things, as is inexorably emerging ( after the pandoro scam, now the Easter egg scam ). Lock yourself away in your beautiful attic Citylife to Milanwith her two children, forced influencers since pregnancy too, poor things, enjoy yours Fedez and if you care, play with them collections of jewelery and designer bags of inestimable value, received as a gift from the producers to be flaunted by her on social media, stimulating and triggering imitative behavior and purchasing impulses among the millions of dreaming and adoring followers.

READ ALSO: Balocco case, social revolt against Ferragni: “You are not a model to follow”

READ ALSO: Codacons: “Pandoro Ferragni? A scam. Influencers protected by politicians”

It would benefit the lifestyle and the spiritual and moral growth of thousands of young idiots, little Ferragnis growing up. It would be a gesture of high morality, the true social compensation after the convenient apology with tears.

BALOCCO CASE/ WATCH CHIARA FERRAGNI'S APOLOGY VIDEO

End your career and hang up your handbags. Thousands of parents would be grateful, taking away from their children these negative examples of enrichment that is as easy as it is futile and idiotic. It would be a change of era, with the decline of the talentless profession of influencer, which has so negatively informed and characterized these first 24 years of the third millennium. A definitive, profound and decisive gesture of redemption, of high social and pedagogical value. Come on Ferragni, do the right thing and then disappear.

Subscribe to the newsletter

