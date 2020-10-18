The virologist Berrit Lange from the Helmholtz Center complains that there is no sustainable corona concept for the winter. Especially if the 100 mark is exceeded permanently.

Munich – Several regions in Germany are currently exceeding the critical mark of 35 new infections per 100,000 Inhabitants, some are already above that Mark of 50. The example of Neukölln, where the virus currently hits a particularly large number of residents, shows that higher brands are also possible. Current policies, including the Corona traffic light *, but are based only on brands 35 and 50 – everything from contact restrictions to curfew to measures in schools is based on the so-called Seven-day incidence *.

But what happens if the mark is exceeded – and perhaps significantly too? And that in several regions at the same time? Berit Lange, a virologist at the Helmholtz Center, appreciates Focus.de the current corona*-Activities a – and says what is needed beyond the incidence marks.

Coronavirus in Germany: virologist assesses measures

The virologist basically judges it to be sensible and correct, locally Infection process to look, so to look at them in a differentiated way. But she restricts: “So far there has been little talk of concepts that go beyond that.” There is a lack of ideas as to what to do when the numbers come up 100 new infections Per 100,000 inhabitants rose within a week without the concepts for 35 or 50 having taken effect.

The #Corona-Infection numbers are currently increasing dynamically. It is now important to reduce contacts as much as possible. These rules have been decided jointly by the federal and state governments. pic.twitter.com/jLdyCXzD2N – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 15, 2020

Basically, the concept of keeping your distance – hygiene – everyday masks – ventilation is still right and good. However, it must be accompanied by a considerable reduction in contact, with a second Lockdown in the second wave* could be prevented.

Corona measures assessed by virologist Berrit Lange: pulling together instead of lockdown

“There are measures that do not yet constitute a second lockdown, but which lead to one Contact reduction lead ”, so the Virologist. An idea could be people in Home office to let work who had not suffered any loss of earnings as a result. If many “pull themselves together”, there would be no need for larger measures like a second Lockdown can be applied.

She sees it as promising the following measures:

Closing hours in Corona hotspots : However, only if it is clear that they are the source of a particularly high number of infections

: However, only if it is clear that they are the source of a particularly high number of infections Meeting restrictions : This measure would have to be expanded, because in the future many infections would also occur in small groups

: This measure would have to be expanded, because in the future many infections would also occur in small groups extension of Mask requirement *: Regardless of the currently applicable regulations, everyone should even ask themselves whether they would like to always wear a mask indoors – for example when visiting relatives

Regardless of the currently applicable regulations, everyone should even ask themselves whether they would like to always wear a mask indoors – for example when visiting relatives In addition, the virologist relies on antigen tests, which could provide quick findings, especially in old people’s homes.

Overall, Lange sees Germany in a much better position than it was in the spring because people have learned at all levels and can react more specifically. On the other hand, one cannot hope for the summer effect, but has to be prepared for a long winter in which older people in particular have to be protected much better.