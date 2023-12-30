The third season of 'What If…?' It was announced sooner than we expected. When we were just savoring the last moments of the second installment of the series, information came to light about a new part of the famous animated fiction of Marvel. This news was made known through the dissemination of a video, which, in almost three minutes, gave us a small preview of what we will see in the production that attracted attention from its beginning due to the various scenarios that it presents to us. and that they are very different from what was previously seen within the MCU.

Something that caught the attention of the audiovisual material was the appearance of four characters, some old and some new, who could have a fundamental role in the next films or series of the famous comic company. If you want to know more about this announcement, stay in the following note, in which we will tell you everything that is known about season 3 of 'What If…?'.

Watch HERE the trailer for season 3 of 'What If…?'

When is 'What If…?' released? season 3?

The third season of 'What If…?' It does not yet have a confirmed release date.; However, it is presumed that its arrival could take place between 2024 and 2025. The main point to reach that conclusion is the small number of productions that it will release. Marvel in those years, something that could favor one of the most successful series released in recent times.

It should be remembered that season 2 of the series was broadcast over 9 days (from December 22 to 30), with the premiere of one chapter per day, unlike its first installment, which launched its releases weekly.

What characters will appear in 'What If…?' season 3?

It is still unknown all the characters that will appear in the new installment of 'What If…?', since it usually presents us with a large number of protagonists, both known and new. However, according to the trailer shown on Discussing Film's social networks, the presence of four is confirmed: Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Bill Foster and Ranger Morales.

But their presence would not only give us clues about season 3 of the fiction, but also some idea about the future of the show. marvel cinematic universe. For now, we know that the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian will be together in 'Thunderbolts', a film to be released in 2025; while Bill Foster was played by Laurence Fishburne in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018).

For its part, little is known about Ranger Morales, which opened discussion among fans about the possibility that it is a door for Miles Morales' Spider-Man to enter the MCU in the future.

According to the preview shown, Bucky Barnes and Red Guardian will be part of season 3 of 'What If…?'. Photo: Discussing Film

How many episodes will season 3 of 'What If…?' have?

Although this is another piece of information that was not revealed, we could say that it will have 9 episodes because both the first and second seasons of 'What If…?' They had this number of chapters, which lasted between 29 and 38 minutes, approximately.

Where to watch 'What If…?' in Spanish?

season 3 of 'What If…?' will be available through the platform Disney+, a streaming service in which you can also find the complete chapters of the previous installments of the series. To access its catalog, you need to have a subscription, which will vary depending on the plan you want to contract.

