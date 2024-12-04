The churro, that emblematic sweet that has accompanied us on so many occasions. Every morning of January 1st as if it were a tradition even more deeply rooted than the 12 grapes at midnight, or after a long night of partying. Few things comfort the soul and body better than a good chocolate with churros. And despite being the perfect breakfast, snack or dessert, The origin of churros is still somewhat uncertain and that gives rise to numerous theories.

An origin more than questioned

In Spain there are not a few renowned churrerías that have specialized in this recipe, but they should tell the San Ginés that has been open in Madrid since 1894. If we were asked for typical recipes of our gastronomy, we would surely, sooner or later, , the churros would come out. Nevertheless, That churros are Spanish is not so clear.

The birth of churros is quite dispersed on the map. Some sources point to Mexico as the creators, while others to Spain. These theories defend that churros originated as a alternative to traditional bread for those professions that required leaving home, such as shepherding. What’s more, it is said that the name churros could come from the shepherds of churro sheep. It would make sense, right?

Even other historians defend that the churro could have influences of Arabic cuisineknown for the precursors of buñuelos.

San Ginés Chocolate Shop | Source: Istock

Very similar to youtiao

However, the most defended theory is the one that explains that churros They could really come from southern China and that the Portuguese introduced them to the Iberian Peninsula. There the acquaintances are consumed youtiao, a kind of fried bread sticks that look a lot like churros. What’s more, those who have tried them have been able to confirm that the similarity is not only aesthetic, but also taste. But does that mean that our precious churros come from China? Well, it is not confirmed.

The Chinese youtiao | Source: Istock

Be that as it may, although churros may have evolved from Chinese youtiao, reached the Peninsula due to the influence of the Arabs or come from Mexico, the truth is that this recipe has spread throughout the map and It has acquired the fame of being a Spanish dish. And what is not questionable is that it is the perfect dish for any moment or celebration, at fairs, New Years or family breakfasts.