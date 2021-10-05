Gamora, who is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, is the adopted daughter of Thanos. However, in What if her character has an important twist in which the golden suit of the ‘Mad Titan’ that she wears has a lot to do with it, and that can, in some way, predict the possible development of her story. You will be able to know more details about the current season of What if, which is in its final episode.

According to Screen Rant, there are two possibilities for the development of the story: Gamora grew up as a faithful follower of Thanos and will seek to avenge his death after the events of episode 8; or she is a mercenary who will destroy her father’s power in order to achieve absolute command of the worlds beyond her own.

What if …? It has been positioned as one of the productions most loved by fans of the MCU. Photo: Composition / Marvel Studios

When does What if … end?

The final chapter of What if…? It will arrive this Wednesday, October 6. The premiere episode can be seen in Peru from 3.00 am

What if ..? Photo: Marvel Studios

Difference from Ultron in the MCU and the comic

The first big difference is the creator. For the comics, the creator is Hank Pym, while for the film it is Tony Stark. In the movie, the Ultron genre is based on artificial intelligence, while in the comic the process is more complex. Ultron has evolved in the comics in levels like Ultron 5, whereas in the movie there was no such evolution.

Regarding his relationship with his creators, in the comic Ultron has an obsession with destroying Hank Pym and a love for his mother, the wasp. Regarding clothing, in the comics we can see that Ultron appeared with a new armor on his armor made of adamantium, while in the tape he is covered with vibrantium. In the film, the vision has components of androids, mind gem and human skin, while in the drawings the vision has a combined system between Wonder man and the human Torch brain patterns, which do not appear in UCM.

Why does Utron use the infinity gems?

AC Bradley, main screenwriter behind What if, assures that the reason why Ultron managed to use the so-called infinity stones in the Multiverse is because this character is using the gems to feed himself. It is also legitimate that it traverses multiverses turning universes into a chaotic soup.

When does chapter 9 of What if … premiere?

El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua : Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2.00 am

Peru, Ecuador, Panama and Colombia : Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 3.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico : Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 4:00 am

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil : Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9.00 am

Trailer chapter 9 of What if …?