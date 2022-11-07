Less and less is missing for the premiere of “Avatar 2”, the long-awaited sequel directed by james cameron and that will take us back once again to Pandora. With fans excited for the return of his favorite characters to the big screen, the director is giving details of the production, which will be as extensive as his predecessor.

13 years after the first installment of the film, the production anticipates that it will be a box office success, but, like any project, there is a margin of error, one that Cameron knows and anticipates.

In conversation with Total Film Magazine, the filmmaker explained that has a plan B in case fans don’t support the movie in theaters. “We live in a different world than the one that existed when I wrote this story. I hope people remember what it’s like to go to the movies,” she stated.

“The market could tell us that we are done in three months or that we are destroyed in that time, which means considering ‘Is it worth finishing this story or is the third film enough? Is the saga still profitable for us with a result like this?’”, shared James Cameron, hinting that the announced tapes “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5” may not reach the public if the second part does not obtain a profitable box office.

“Avatar 2” will hit theaters in December this year. Photo: Composition LR/20th century fox

“Avatar 2: The Path of Water” is scheduled for release on December 16, 2022. “Avatar 3” has been listed by Disney for December 20, 2024. If things go well, “Avatar 4” should arrive. on December 18, 2026.