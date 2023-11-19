In his beige outfit, John is sometimes almost invisible. He hesitates and hesitates, gasps like a fish out of water when he has to make a choice. In fact, he has no idea who he really is. He himself describes it this way: John once imitated voices for so long that he no longer knew what he sounded like. He has to think about that now that he – a gay man – falls in love with a woman. No matter how hard he racks his brain, he can’t choose between her and his boyfriend.

Theater Cock by Toneelgroep Oostpool Seen: Stadsschouwburg Nijmegen, 18/11. On display until 3/2/24. Info: oostpool.nl

The play Cock was written by the English Mike Bartlett (author of the award-winning BBC series, among others Doctor Foster). The production premiered on the West End in 2009, starring Ben Whishaw and Andrew Scott. The performance consists of a series of dialogues, in which you always fall into the middle. One moment John is discussing with his friend, then the stage becomes pitch black and you are suddenly in the next conversation. It makes the performance dynamic and creates a pleasant rhythm.

The Dutch version of the British theater hit is tightly directed by Char Li Chung. The scenes take place in a large cobalt blue box, which can rotate and is framed with LED strips. This impressive design still feels minimalist due to the clean lines and the lack of other decor pieces. The focus is on the game and the text.

https://youtu.be/e52MY3lpsn8

Homosexual identity

Into the dialogues Cock are fierce and comical. The characters do not spare each other. Actor Sander Plukaard bursts from the stage as the outspoken boyfriend, who is dominant and full of life. He effortlessly draws one burst of laughter after another from the audience.

This also applies to Daniel Cornelissen, but ‘his’ John is modest and opportunistic. He is like a blade of marram grass that is pushed to the ground by the slightest gust of wind. Due to his indecisiveness, he collects problems around him like grains of sand on a dune. The doubts about his identity – beyond his orientation – are increasing. His girlfriend (Joy Delima) is understanding and friendly for a long time, but ultimately does not let anyone walk over her.

John appears to have difficulty letting go of his homosexual identity. Coming out of the closet meant coming out for ‘who he really was’, the outside world cheered. Who is he then, when he is with a woman? This issue creates interesting reversals, such as when the boyfriend’s father (Peter Blok) wonders whether John’s heterosexual infatuation is not a phase – something that young gays often hear about their homosexuality.

John continues to sway back and forth for scenes. He has to choose between his boyfriend or girlfriend, between gay or straight. The fact that he could also be bisexual or pansexual is not really considered. Polyamory is not considered at all. In the fifteen years since the first performance of Cock a diverse range of sexualities has become ‘mainstream’. You hardly see that on stage. Yet it is Cock a fascinating and brutal performance that makes you think about sexuality and overly rigid boxes.