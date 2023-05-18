In just six months, searches for “artificial intelligence” on Google have multiplied by five. ChatGPT, launched on November 30, has tens of millions of users. Sam Altman, executive director of OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, has already gone to Congress to explain himself about the impact of artificial intelligence. It took Mark Zuckerberg 14 years to go to Washington to talk about the role of Facebook in society. And Altman has not been cut: “My worst fear is that this technology goes wrong. And if it goes wrong, it can go very wrong,” he said.

Heavy and bombastic phrases about the explosion of AI have already spawned their own memes. He has also popularized the term “criti-hype” [criti-bombo], created in 2021 to define criticism of a new technology that end up giving it even more hype: a pioneering example of “criti-hype” it was Cambridge Analytica, which gave Facebook with its criticism the power to choose presidents.

The pinnacle of these statements was the departure of Geoff Hinton, godfather of AI, from Google to be able to speak freely about its dangers: “From what we know so far about the functioning of the human brain, our learning process is probably less efficient than that of computers”, he said in EL PAÍS. The UK government’s outgoing chief scientific adviser has just said that AI could spark a new ‘industrial revolution’. There are already groups trying to organize so that their trades are not swept away by this technology. In the case of Altman, some analysts indicate that these words about his “fears” can also serve to cause the entry of new competitors to be regulated in a market in which they already occupy a winning position.

This short list is just a handful of examples of all the AI ​​prophecies and fears. But it may also be that the impact is more bearable: what if everything ended up being slower, with fewer scares or more digestible than it now seems? It is a valid option, although for now less explored. It’s hard to deny the impact in many areas, but changing the world is an arduous process. Previous similar great revolutions have profoundly changed our way of life, but humans have gotten used to it without earthquakes. Can AI end up the same?

“At the very least, it’s a big structural change in what software can do,” says Benedict Evans, an independent analyst and former partner at Andreessen Horowitz, one of Silicon Valley’s leading venture capital firms. “Probably, it allows a lot of new things to be possible. This makes people compare it to the iPhone. It could be even more than that: it could be more comparable to PC or ‘graphical user interface’ [conocido como GUI en sus siglas EN inglés]”, which allows interaction with the computer through the graphic elements of the screen. It’s an extraordinary impact, but it gives more context.

These new technologies have had an obvious weight in the work. “My concern is not that AI will replace humans,” says Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal, the messaging app. “But I am deeply concerned that companies will use it to demean and diminish the position of their workers today. The danger is not that AI will do the job of workers, it is that the introduction of AI by employers will be used to make these jobs worse, further exacerbating inequality,” she adds.

It still needs to improve, but how much

With greater or lesser force, its impact at work will be remarkable. But there is something still unclear about these AIs: they still make a lot of mistakes, their so-called hallucinations. It is one of the most fascinating subjects. The professor at the Polytechnic University of Valencia and researcher at the Leverhulme Center for the Future of Intelligence in Cambridge (United Kingdom) José Hernández-Orallo has been studying it for years: “At the moment they are at the level of a know-it-all brother-in-law, in the future they will be at the level of a good expert, perhaps more on some subjects than on others: that is what causes us anxiety because we do not know in which subjects he is reliable. It is impossible to make a system that never fails, because we will always ask more complex questions. The systems are capable of the best and the worst, they are very unpredictable,” he explains.

If they are not mature, why have they had such a sudden and great impact in these months? There are at least two reasons, says Hernández-Orallo: first, commercial pressure. “The biggest problem comes because there is commercial, media and social pressure for these systems to always respond to something, even when they are not sure. If higher thresholds were set, these systems would fail less, but would answer ‘I don’t know’ almost always. There are thousands of ways to summarize a text and do it well and the probability of each one of them is very low, ”he says.

Second, human perception: “We have the impression that an AI system must be 100% correct, like a mixture of a calculator and an encyclopedia,” says Hernández-Orallo. But it’s not like that. “For language models, generating a plausible but false text is easier. The same happens with audio, video, code. Humans do it all the time too. It is especially evident in children, who respond with phrases that sound good, but may not make sense and we tell them ‘that’s funny’, but we don’t go to the pediatrician because ‘my son hallucinates a lot’. Behind both cases, children and certain types of AI, there is the objective function of imitating as well as possible ”, he explains.

And if it makes us doubt?

The great labor impact will fade when there are things that the AI ​​does not finish doing well or, similarly, we do not know if it is doing it well. It will be difficult when we ask her about a book we haven’t read, if the answer is completely reliable. It probably is. Or not. In some cases doubt will be acceptable. In others it will be a serious problem. It is likely that we even assume part of the errors as possible and accept them. But we haven’t reached that stage yet.

This delimitation of its impact does not limit the probable main fear: the so-called artificial general intelligence or, better, AI systems much more advanced than what we have today. In the collective imagination it has become a concept akin to the “machine taking control of the world’s software and destroying humans”. “People use that concept for everything, like when you tell the children that the coconut is coming,” says Hernández-Orallo. “The question is, for example, a general-purpose system like GPT-4, how much capacity does it have and if it needs to be more powerful than a human, all humans, the average, the smartest, and for what tasks. It’s all very poorly defined, and it’s impossible to verify at that point.”

Although this fear of the “coconut” is difficult to specify, it can be a useful concept to think about the future from today: “Since we have conceived machines that can replace us, we have feared them. We have strong evidence that we need criticism and fear, as well as imagination and assertiveness when it comes to thinking about new technologies,” says Matt Beane, a professor at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

For now, in the past, this fear has been recurring. “We seem to fall into a kind of trance in relation to these systems [de IA], telling our experience to these machines,” says Whittaker. And he adds: “Reflexively, we think that they are human, and we begin to assume that they are listening to us. If we look at the history of the systems that preceded ChatGPT, it’s notable that while these systems were much, much less sophisticated, the reaction was often the same. People locked themselves in a surrogate intimate relationship with these systems when they used them, and as now, experts would predict that these systems would soon (always ‘soon’, never ‘now’) be able to replace humans entirely.

