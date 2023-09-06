Illustration of the dancer Antonio Gades. Belen Garcia-Mendoza

Last year, when we were preparing a report on new fashion creators in Paris, the name of Antonio Gades came up. It was during a conversation with Arturo Obegero, an Asturian designer who studied in London and has just signed one of the dresses that Beyoncé wears on her tour. Obegero told me that while he was designing his graduation collection, the most important image on his inspiration panel was a photo of Antonio Gades. In fact, his first collection included a so-called Gades pant, which replicated the high-waisted, fitted hip, and loose-legged pants the choreographer often sported.

I was delighted to discover this reference, because for me Gades was the most elegant Spaniard of the 20th century. His graphic archive does not pale before that of any classic Hollywood star: he does not have a bad photo. And how well he dressed, although he didn’t seem to care too much about it. In an interview, the bailaora Cristina Hoyos, who worked hand in hand with him, said that the creator of Fuenteovejuna did not like the garish colors, because they seemed deceptive and similar to a folkloric souvenir for tourists. Gades, admired by Nureyev, who never missed one of his performances, devised stage costumes that drew on Lorca’s symbolism and the dignity of the worker. On stage he wore dark pants and a white shirt, but my favorite moments are those sequences shot by Carlos Saura (Blood wedding, Carmen, Witch love) where he appears rehearsing or conducting with a turtleneck sweater as perfect as Terence Stamp’s in Theorem.

Antonio Gades.

It is also unbeatable in the tarantos (Rovira Veleta, 1963), his first film, where he dances in the neighborhoods of Barcelona shirtless and wearing a jacket. Gades, who had started from below, knew how to transform the class struggle into dance and costume without mannerisms or impostures. He was elegant as Spanish dance was elegant, that discipline that he drank from flamenco and classical ballet and that gave other memorable moments. For example, Antonio the Dancer defending the sophisticated Escuela Bolera —a classical and academic dance inspired by Spanish folklore— to the sound of a baroque sonata in goblin and flamingo mystery (Edgar Neville, 1952). Or Vicente Escudero, the bailaor who moved to avant-garde Paris, photographed by Man Ray and Oriol Maspons in Barcelona. These days, by the way, the first exhibition dedicated in decades to the legacy of Escudero, who died in 1980 and who attached fundamental importance to the position and, therefore, to the silhouette, is closing in the Patio Herreriano in Valladolid. Hopefully some young designer has visited it, take note and turn Escudero (and Gades, and Antonio) into the new Cocteau, which is already sufficiently hackneyed.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.