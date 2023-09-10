Tens of thousands of books have been written about the Second World War. Every battle has been analyzed, the front or the rear, the generals and the rulers, the resisters and collaborators, not to mention the Holocaust. However, there are few investigations that have the ambition to cover in a single volume one of the most decisive and catastrophic events not only of the 20th century, but of history. Two of the most important, The Second World War (Past and Present), by the British Antony Beevor, and Total History of the Second World War, by the Frenchman Olivier Wieviorka, which has just been published in France, agree on raising a crucial question: both doubt that the conflict began in 1939.

Beevor argues in his 800-page essay, which appeared a decade ago, that World War II actually began in 1937, when Japan invaded China, while Wieviorka believes that there can be no talk of a global war until 1941, with the attack Japanese against Pearl Harbor and the Nazi invasion of the USSR. They are not the only ones. The journalist Manu Leguineche thus began his general history of the conflict, The years of infamy (Editions B): “The Second World War began in my town, Guernica [en 1937]. This was stated by the United States ambassador in Madrid, Claude Gernade Bowers, in 1954 in his book Mission in Spain. The bombing, for the first time in history, of an open city helped the German air force to test its planes and bombs.

Ian Kershaw, one of the great specialists in Nazism, divides his history of the European century into two periods. The first, titled Descent into hell (Criticism), covers from 1914 to 1949, because it considers that, in reality, there was a single great war in Europe that, furthermore, did not end in 1945, with the capitulation of Germany, but in 1949, when the contours of the war became clear. postwar period. “I had planned to conclude this first volume in 1945, when the fighting stopped,” Kershaw writes. “But although hostilities officially ended in Europe in May of that year (they continued until August against Japan), the fateful course that the years 1945-1949 followed was so evidently determined by the war and the reactions to it, that I thought it was justified to look a little further than the moment when peace was officially restored to the continent.”

Soviet soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, between September 1942 and February 1943. Roger Viollet (Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

According to canonical chronology, World War II breaks out with the Nazi invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939. On June 22, 1941, Hitler launches the full-scale invasion of the USSR, despite having signed a pact with Stalin. . On December 7, 1941, Japan makes a surprise attack on the American base in Hawaii, and the United States enters the conflict. On May 8, 1945, Germany’s unconditional surrender took place (in Western countries it is commemorated on the 8th, while in Russia it is celebrated on the 9th, in one of the first signs of the division that was going to open between the former allies). On August 14, 1945, after the launching of two atomic bombs against Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan surrendered unconditionally and ended “a barbaric conflict in which between 60 and 70 million people died, a macabre balance in which civilians were killed.” They bore the brunt,” writes Wieviorka.

But in such a brutal and complex contest, which involved 23 countries and took place on all continents except America (although one of the main contenders was the United States), it is impossible not to have debates about its chronology. “Myself and other historians have the feeling that the Sino-Japanese War that began in 1937 and continued until 1945 cannot be ignored,” Antony Beevor, the most famous living historian of the conflict, explains by email. “Nor can we ignore the confrontation between the USSR and Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, also known as the Nomonhan Incident, in August 1939, because it changed the course of the war: Japan decided not to invade Siberia, but to attack its territories in Asia to the United States, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.”

Korean soldier Yang Kyoungjong, combatant in the German army, captured by the Allies in Normandy, in June 1944. National Archives and Records Administration

In fact, his book The Second World War It begins with an image that unites these multiple conflicts, which the most traditional historiography has treated separately: it shows a Korean soldier, prisoner of the allies, shortly after the landing in June 1944. That combatant, Yang Kyoungjong, was recruited by the Japanese and sent to Manchuria in 1938. He was later captured by the Soviets at the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, but in 1942 he was forced to fight in Kharkiv, where he was in turn captured by the Nazis, who also forced him to serve in a foreign battalion in charge of the defense of Utah Beach, during the Allied landings in Normandy in June 1944. He spent time in a prison camp in the United Kingdom and, when he was released, he emigrated to the United States. He died in 1992 in Illinois, after having survived too many wars, which were actually one.

Wieviorka’s book, a monumental work of almost 1,000 pages, half edited by Perrin and the French Ministry of Defense, takes another point of view: the war was, in reality, an amalgamation of different wars, but it did not become global. until 1941. “Historians like to question chronological divisions, even when they seem obvious,” explains by email Wieviorka, 63, author of a very extensive bibliography on the conflict and a great expert on the French Resistance. “For example, the dates of the First World War (did it end in 1918?) or the Cold War (did it start in 1917? 1943? 1945? 1947?) are open to debate. World War II is no exception. Beevor’s point of view is entirely defensible. For my part, I think we should look at the meaning of the words. If we think of the conflict as a world war, which forces the belligerents to connect the different theaters of operations, the war becomes truly global in 1941, with the entry into the fray of the United States, Japan and the Soviet Union.

Soviet soldiers celebrate the end of World War II in Berlin on May 9, 1945, in a photo taken by Mark Redkin. Laski Diffusion (Getty Images)

However, Wieviorka does not share the opinion of Leguineche—and other historians—that the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939, although for certain researchers it began in 1934 in Asturias) was part of that great conflict. “Some authors claim that the Spanish War was a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the Second World War. I do not share this opinion. It must be admitted that there were a number of foreshadowings of that conflict, such as the bombing of civilians. But otherwise, I remain skeptical. Firstly, because Asia did not participate in any way, nor did the United States. Secondly, because the naval component played a limited role. Lastly, and above all, it seems to me that internal issues outweighed the more global issues that characterized World War II.”

Another great researcher of the conflict, Max Hastings, also wrote a global history, All hell broke loose. History of World War II (Criticism). He does not question the official chronology, but he provides a phrase that summarizes very well the dimension of that cataclysm: “It was the most colossal and terrible experience of any human being has ever experienced, which always inspires those who approach it since our times a great humility born of gratitude for not having had to experience anything comparable.” The worst thing is not that we still don’t know when it started or when it ended: the worst thing is that for some dictators, like Vladimir Putin, it can still be used to start a new war.

