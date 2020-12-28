What if a person could sleep in hibernation?

The study claims that man’s ancient relatives would have been able to hibernate.

Year has been one that would make the mind just fall asleep. Maybe all of humanity could stop their hustle and bustle and sleep for a couple of months of winter. The planet would continue to spin, and then could wake up to spring. The coronavirus would disappear as if by itself if no one moved.

In Finland the bear, badger, and raccoon dog sleep through the spare food they collect for the winter. The human animal cannot do that, no matter how plump and prosperous it is in the wake of the isolation and the Christmas table.

Or can you still?

New research claims that man ‘s ancient relatives would have actually slept in hibernation. Early Neanderthal humans would have survived the mild famine winters of the ice age by retreating to a cave and curling up to sleep, the researchers claim.

The claim is based on bones found in the cave of Atapuerca in northern Spain. Heidelberg people or early Neanderthals have lived in the caves more than 400,000 years ago. Modern man Homo sapiens was just emerging in Africa.

Human the life of the ancient cousins ​​in cold Europe was raw and miserable. Old bones show traces of various metabolic disorders and skeletal disease of renal origin, as well as unusual growth spurts. Similar skeletal changes are sometimes seen in poorly hibernated bears.

From this, the scientists draw a tremendous conclusion: perhaps these warriors of great fortune tried to pull skeins over the winter in their cave, when even food at that time in the ice age would not have been very readily available in the winter.

Of primates Of the animals, that is, of man’s distant relatives, some macaques certainly sleep during the winter. The thick-tailed squirrel consumes its tail as it stores fat stores.

But man? The brains of our ancient relatives were already so large that they would have consumed tremendous energy even in a dream.

The hibernation study has been widely reported, but so far it is sheer speculation. What all is sometimes deduced from our bones?