Assist and goal from the German. The yellow and blues dominate the match and find the three points thanks to the former Bayern player and Cuni. With their eighth defeat in 11 games, the Tuscans remain second to last

Luca Taidelli – FROSINONE

Twenty minutes of great Empoli, then the yellow-blue wave mounts. The Frosinone of the terrible babies (8 born after 2000 among the starters) crushed the Andreazzoli gang at a distance with the magic of Cuni and Ibrahimovic, the first to score in Serie A in 2005. Ciccio Caputo, who could be the father of many opponents, the he reopens in the 86th minute and almost freezes Stirpe immediately afterwards, but the encore is offside.

Some surprises in the starting lineups, with Di Francesco preferring Irahimovic (fresh from scoring against Torino in the Italian Cup) and Cuni over Baez and Cheddira, while Andreazzoli focuses on Bereszynski on the right and lowers Bastoni on the left, but above all he doesn't risk Baldanzi from the 1st minute (just recovered from the ankle problem) and chooses Gyasi. For 20 minutes, the Tuscans drove their opponents crazy, as they understood little in the middle of the pitch. Cancellieri chipped the crossbar after 80 seconds, then put Gyasi on goal who stumbled. The key is in the middle of the pitch, with Mazzitelli and Barrenechea unable to read Andreazzoli's cuts from the wingers and the movements of Fazzini, who starts from the left but does poorly between the lines. Yet the goal in the 2nd minute was scored by Cuni following a bad mistake by Ismajli and pressing by Ibrahimovic. Good thing for the guests that Cuni was offside by a fingernail. Soulè tries to turn on the light, but Bastoni keeps him professionally and Luperto is careful in the doubling. Only in the second half of the set did Di Francesco's team raise their center of gravity, even if they struggled to enter the area.

It resumes without changes and with Frosinone playing the match and Empoli unable to restart. Mazzitelli could have opened the match in the 12th minute but his right-footed shot from the edge hits the inside post. However, the goal is ripe and Cuni invents it with a flying heel on Ibrahimovic's cross. Well done to the Albanian, but Berisha has his faults because he doesn't hold her back. Andreazzoli runs for cover with Ranocchia and Cambiaghi for Marin and Gyasi, but his men are prisoners of the opposing bull and in the 30th minute Ibrahimovic hits the seven on the heel (a vice…) of Marchizza to open the door for him. Match closed? Nope. A strike from Caputo (head from Cambiaghi's cross) reopens it in the 87th minute. And here the fragility of the Lazio team emerges, who also suffer a 2-2 score from Caputo himself, who however was offside. Final thrill in the 96th minute but Turati is there on Ranocchia's cross touched by Kovalenko.