Murder of Vanessa Ballan, the phone call that would frame her killer: here's what she would have said to an agent

For the crime of Vanessa Ballan, the 26 year old young mother, the only one who is under arrest is Fandaj Bujar. The 41-year-old man of Kosovan origin had an extra-marital relationship with the woman for some time and could not accept her decision to end it.

His lawyers had decided to submit only a few days ago release requestsince according to them there were lapses on the part of the agents who have it arrested. But now they have changed their minds.

In the last few hours, however, news of one has emerged phone call that would nail the boy. The Carabiniere who had identified him called him on his cell phone that same evening to convince him to hand yourself over.

However, during the conversation, Fandaj Bujar himself reportedly said: “What I shouldn't have done I did!” These words should frame him.

Furthermore, since his arrest, the man has always chosen to avail himself of the right to do not answer. However, in these last hours Fandaj Bujar himself has decided to change his line and intends to tell his truth.

The next January 30th in fact, a new interview is scheduled with the prosecutor who is dealing with the case. Even if there is already great evidence of guilt against him. How: the complaint presented by the woman, the weapon used to commit the crime, the video and the hammer used by him to break the window of the house.

This is how Fandaj Bujar ended Vanessa Ballan's life

Vanessa met her partner Nicola in 2013 and from their story a new relationship was born child, who is now 5 years old. During one of his shifts at the supermarket, he met this person 41 years old, of Kosovar origins.

An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for about 2 years. However, in August this year, the woman decided to close itbut Fandaj Bujar never accepted his decision.

In the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, after a month of silence, he showed up at the family home, with a duffle bag. Inside he had two knives and a hammer which he used to break the French window. Once inside, when she realized that Vanessa had no intention of moving in with him, she decided to put an end to his life.