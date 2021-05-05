I was not surprised by Joe Biden’s decision to end the American presence in Afghanistan. In 2002, it was reasonable to hope that we would extend our invasion there to eliminate Osama bin Laden and his Taliban allies, in order to help make this country a more stable, tolerant, and respectful place for its citizens – and less inclined to harbor extremist organizations. However, it was also reasonable to fear from the beginning that the attempt to replace a fundamentalist Islamic culture that is dominated by tribalism and patriarchy in a large way like the Afghan culture would be an absurd task with no hope of success, especially if it is taken into account to what extent Pakistan was not. Neighboring countries never want us to succeed because it could lead to the wresting of Afghanistan from its cultural and geopolitical orbit.

Biden was torn between those hopes and fears from the start. I know this because I was with him during his first visit to Afghanistan after the war in January 2002. And that was only a few weeks after the great fighting receded and the “Taliban” had been expelled from the capital, Kabul.

Biden, who was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the time, had invited me to accompany him on the trip. During the months following September 11, I recorded my daily notes in personal diaries, including my notes about that trip. I published them in 2002, along with a group of articles from that period, as part of my book, “Longitudes and Attitudes: Discovering the World After September 11th.”

Those were my thoughts, not Biden’s, but we saw the same things and shared many of the same first impressions with us that in many ways still exist today.

From what I wrote in those notes:

“One morning, Biden and I went to the Soviet embassy, ​​where thousands of refugees were crammed into one-room apartments that looked like a beehive, warming with wooden stoves and sheltering from the cold and rain with pieces of plastic. Everyone there seemed to be wearing sandals and blankets instead of coats. The open sewers and mud were their front garden, and their faces were marked with hollow cheeks and wide eyes … I instruct my heart to write that America should stay here for as long as the situation requires, with the sufficient number of soldiers the task requires, in order to reform this country. And provide a minimum level of security so that he can stand on his feet again. That was the least we owe this country, having abandoned it once after the Soviet withdrawal. We did not have to convert it to a country like Switzerland, but only improve it a little bit, so that it becomes a bit freer and somewhat more stable than it was during the Taliban era. ”

“But while my heart was dragging me in one direction, it continued my head, and my eyes, seeing things that were very disturbing. This began when I accompanied Biden to meet with the Minister of Interior in the transitional government, Yunus Qanuni, who is from Tajiks. Behind his office, where Bawazir is supposed to hang a picture of his boss (Hamid Karzai, who is from the Pashtuns) there is a picture of Ahmed Shah Masoud (belonging to the Tajiks), the leader of the Northern Alliance, who was assassinated before September 11th.

“Tom Friedman’s first rule in politics says: Never trust a country that has hung over a new minister’s office with a picture of his favorite militia leader, not that of the country’s (interim) president. It seemed to me that the tribal martial culture was so entrenched in this place that it would be difficult for any neutral central government to give off real roots. As I pondered over the picture of that militia leader, I wondered to myself: “When was the golden age of government in Afghanistan? Before Genghis Khan? Before gunpowder? ”

That was, then, the way that Joe Biden and I got to know Afghanistan. When I interviewed him last December, a month after he was elected president of the United States, we spoke informally about the Middle East, and he asked me if I remember our trip to Afghanistan and all the crazy things that happened in the end.

I told him: I have never forgotten her. And he clearly didn’t forget her either.

The effort our country made there was worth a try. Our soldiers and diplomats were trying to improve that country, but it was never clear that they knew how or had enough Afghan partners. Yes, leaving might make it worse, but it wasn’t really helping us staying there.

Our departure may be a disaster in the short term, but in the long run, who knows? Afghanistan may find a balance on its own, like Vietnam. Or maybe not. I do not know. I’m not claiming knowledge and I’m still not sure what might happen just like I was 20 years ago, and I’m sure Biden is.

All that I know and is certain of is: First, we should offer asylum to every Afghan who worked closely with us and may now be in danger, and secondly, Afghans will write their own future, and third, it is American democracy that is being eroded today because of our division, in our hands, and unless we address The matter is, we cannot help anyone – including ourselves.

