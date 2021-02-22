Videos, letters, fictional stories, artistic diaries … Javier Díez, deputy director of Archives and Documentary Management of the Community of Madrid, preserves the memory of thousands of citizens since the coronavirus pandemic began in all kinds of formats. At the head of the Regional Archive of the Community of Madrid, Díez with his team tries to ensure that the memories related to this period “do not stay inside our houses”, so that citizens “can know that other face in the future of the pandemic, which will not be reflected in the documents produced by the administrations ”. It is the work that the archives of the pandemic have marked: safeguarding and disseminating the collective memory of a strange time.

Among many others, Alejandro Amelivia, Alfonso Calvo and Mari Carmen Sánchez have contributed to this. Amelivia is a computer engineer, but she has contributed to the archive a fictional story in which she explains the difference between the suffering of being confined at home and that of those who work in hospitals caring for covid patients. “I had moments of anxiety and confinement, but it seemed a very bearable suffering compared to what was experienced in hospitals, and I almost had regrets of being this well,” he recalls in the video that accompanies this news.

Mari Carmen Sánchez has contributed to the archives her creative diaries (art-journals) to remember the most important moments of his life: trips, vacations, concerts … When the Government announced the first days of a state of alarm, a new volume began, thinking that it would not extend beyond what was announced. “Making history,” read a tag attached on the famous page of the BOE of March 14. This is how this newspaper began, which eventually reached five volumes. “He forced me to do something different every day,” he recalls now. As tiresome as confinement might be, he managed to make each page unique, immortalizing everyday anecdotes through all kinds of artistic techniques.

Alfonso Calvo, for his part, contributed part of his work as president of the Madrid Choral Federation. Calvo says that on March 8, while International Women’s Day was being celebrated, one of the Federation’s choirs gave a concert in the Almudena Cathedral. “When we were returning home, in the subway, we met the women who were demonstrating for 8M. They then confined us, ”he says. Like many other groups, the choirs could not offer concerts or rehearse, which caused the spirits of their members to fade “quickly”. Faced with the unusual situation, they decided to organize virtual concerts, where each choir recorded each individual part of the singers, so that later an editor could edit it and create a virtual choir. In total, the Federation has contributed seven virtual concerts and 35 personal interviews with its members to the archive. It was his way of encouraging the singers and meeting his audience again, that he was able to interact with them at the events they organized.

“All this material reflects how we have overcome this situation”, considers Calvo. The initiative of the Community of Madrid, which starts from an idea of ​​UNESCO and the International Council of Archives, has also been carried out in other Archives in Spain.