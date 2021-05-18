If you are energized yourself, you can’t use a daughter to nag about the food.

Annoyed, I close my laptop. It was a stupid morning and I did little. In a moment my daughters will stick their heads through the door one after the other and utter the sentence I hated: “Have you cooked yet? What is there? “ I haven’t prepared anything yet, actually not even planned anything. So I inspect the fridge, looking for an idea for lunch. Someone overdid it with buying eggs – there are two boxes of ten in the fridge. There it is, the inspiration: pancakes. I sweeten our day!

Maya (13) prefers to eat her pancakes with jam, Lara (17) with apples. We have enough apples in stock. I also find two bowls of blueberries in the vegetable compartment. Lara loves blueberries. Relieved to have found a quick fix, I peel the apples, wash the berries, and stir up a huge bowl of batter. Maya smiles: “How delicious!” She starts doing homework at the dining table while I bake the first pancake for her.

A short time later, Lara comes into the kitchen between her next homeschooling conferences: “What’s up for today?” She asks. “Pancakes”, Maya replies with her mouth full. I smile at my big one with satisfaction: “I can make yours with apples or blueberries. You like blueberries… “I can’t get any further. Lara interrupts me furiously: “Man, mom! How often do I have to tell you that I want to eat healthily! I can’t eat that! ”She screeches. Then she freaks out and scolds: “What’s so damn hard to understand about that? Don’t always cook such crap! Really! What’s that about?!”

I’m so flabbergasted that it leaves me speechless. I stare at her with my mouth open. Huh? Before I can collect myself and react, Lara has rushed into the hallway, slips into her dirty sneakers, grabs for her jacket and opens the front door. “You always have to do everything yourself here. I’m going to do some decent shopping for myself now, ”she calls out as she leaves and slams the front door loudly behind her. Maya and I look at each other, perplexed. “What has the now again? ”Maya says, shaking her head and grinning in amusement. I don’t feel like grinning. I feel like firing something against the wall! What a stupid cow! I don’t enjoy cooking so much that I have to apologize for my extremely unhealthy diet. I cry out: “Eight eggs! I have eight eggs in there! ”“ Blueberries! Especially for you! Because she likes blueberries so much! ”“ You mean it well. ”“ But I can smell that Madame is going on her health trip today! ”

I would neither describe pancakes as the ideal, low-calorie lunch, nor do I claim the title of “five-star chef” for myself. But damn it, I try really hard here to bring something warm to the table for the family every lunchtime. And since when have pancakes been more unhealthy than the pizza, the chips, the burgers, the gummy bears, the cola and the sugary energy drinks that Lara keeps slipping into with her friends in front of the TV? We don’t even want to talk about the cheap wine in the Tetra Pak and the other alcoholic beverages, which in my understanding also do not belong on a low-carb diet!

In a rage, I grab the hot pan and slam it into the sink with force. I almost want to pour the rest of the batter into the sink, but then I’m sorry about the eight organic eggs. So I get a cake pan and bake an apple pie. I don’t feel like standing by the stove anymore and stinking of fat. Maya meanwhile makes loud, enjoyable sounds to soothe me. “Hm, it tastes great.” At least one daughter, whom I can please and who treats me gently. The times when Lara said “Today there are pancakes“Hops around the house delighted and me generally as a “Best mom in the world” are, however, definitely over. In the meantime, everything I do is viewed and evaluated critically by her and very often classified as unacceptable.

I am an adult and I am expected to have a certain sovereignty. I shouldn’t take my daughter’s outbursts personally and face her calmly. Because it is like this: the mean teenager is a complete contradiction in terms. In a moment, a sensible, almost grown-up person stands in front of us, with whom we can talk on an equal footing. In the next moment you experience how the teenager, who now towers over your head, transforms himself back into a stubborn toddler and would like to kick himself on the floor because something is going against his grain.

There are days when Lara stands crying and desperate in front of me and claims that she has the worst genes in the world. Everything about her would be too big: the nose, the height, the math weakness. On other days, only one thing about her is all overpowering: her ego. Then, satisfied with herself and the world, she turns back and forth in front of the mirror, pretending to be complacent, snooty and know-it-all. What is good one day is bad the next. If I leave out sweets while shopping because Lara wants to avoid all junk food, she feverishly rummages through the kitchen cupboards in the evening and then growls in frustration that there is never anything delicious in our house.

Do you respect your privacy because after knocking on your room door you repeat an annoyed “What is it? I want to be quiet! “, She snaps up in front of us in the living room shortly afterwards and says:” Great! Why doesn’t anyone call me and ask if I want to watch the film? Do I no longer belong to the family, or what? “

It is not always easy for us parents to guess whether we should leave our teenagers alone or whether they are longing for warmth, comfort and encouragement. A roller coaster of emotions – for both parties, the teenager and his or her parents. I don’t always manage to adjust to my daughters’ mood swings. And so it is practically impossible for me today, after my own lousy morning, in the middle of the nerve-wracking pandemic, to look over Lara’s outbreak with humor and a shrug.

Twenty minutes later the lock on the front door is turning. “Have you already eaten?” Lara whistles and strolls into the kitchen as if nothing had happened. I have no idea where she was or if she went shopping. I don’t care either. She has obviously vented. But I’m still pissed off so I won’t answer. “Where are the pancakes?” She asks, looking at the stove and pretending to be very nice. Maya points to the oven: “Mama has baked apple pie.” Lara opens her eyes in horror. “Yes, but what should I eat now?” She stammered and fell into the chair in frustration. I get the bowl with the blueberries and smoky bang them on the table in front of her: “Eat blueberries. Fat-free and healthy. ”Then I sit down and start up the laptop again. Lunch ended.

Parents shouldn’t hold grudges against their children. But with all understanding for the remodeling work in the brains of our teenagers: We parents, too, would like to throw ourselves on the floor every now and then and drum our fists when they behave like that! After the pancake gate I draw my conclusions and significantly reduce the kitchen service for the entire family. Lara is now much more often at the stove herself and goes shopping. When she asked: “Are you going to cook?” I now shrug my shoulders and answer snobbly: “Let’s see.”

To press



Send post by email What I learn from pancake gate Of Sonia Heldt

When teenagers act like petulant toddlers throwing themselves screaming and kicking on the floor, we parents would love to do the same every now and then. An error has occurred. Please check your entries. Send post by email Many Thanks

The post was sent successfully.



