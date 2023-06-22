Mexico.- the wedding session It is a highly anticipated moment between couples, since they will be the memories of one of the most important events of their lives; however, an adorable puppy decided to be the protagonist and went viral on TikTok.

through the account of TikTok @fannyproduccionesoficiala naughty loin was caught ruining the photo session.

The dog stole the bride’s veil in the middle of a photo session and users reacted to the funny video.

“Like when Firulais is very jealous and wants to prevent the wedding“, reads one of the videos.

Dog ruins wedding session and goes viral on TikTok (VIDEO)

In the recording, which has more than 17 million views, Internet users asked to add the viral audio of the novel “Despertar Contigo”.

“The dog: Nobody shines brighter than me, my heaven“, “Now she is the girlfriend”, “Firulais passed, apparently she opposes it.” It reads in the comments section.

THE DEBATE.