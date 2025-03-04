What holidays are in March 2025 and what is celebrated

The month of March marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring, and with it, a large number of festivities that vary depending on each region. In Spain, March has great meaning thanks to the variety of holidays and celebrations both nationally and regionally. Although the labor calendar of each region can change, we find key dates that are held in almost the entire country, such as International Women’s Day on March 8, being a struggle for gender equality, or the day of St. Patrick on March 17, a feast of Irish origin that has reached popularity in many Spanish cities.

The local and autonomous parties are those that make this month a unique moment in several regions such as San José Day, a festive of great importance in the Valencian Community due to the celebration of failures, one of the most emblematic festivities in the country. In addition, March is also an important month for religious celebrations, marking the beginning of Lent, being held in various locations with processions and traditions linked to Holy Week.

In addition, throughout March we find some international ephemeris such as World Water Day or World Meteorology Day.

Festivities in March 2025





In March 2025, we found some national holidays held in some regions of the country, not being mandatory in all autonomous communities. The outstanding dates are:

March 5 : Cincomarzada and Lent. It is one of Zaragoza’s biggest festivities that commemorates the battle of Zaragoza during the Carlist war in 1838. Today residents meet in public places such as Uncle Jorge’s park to enjoy music, outdoor food and parades. In addition, this date also marks the beginning of the Lent with the Ash Wednesday (March 5), symbolizing the 40 days of Jesus fasting in the desert. During this period there are fasts, meat abstinence on Fridays and prayers.

: San Patricio Day. The day of St. Patrick, patron of Ireland, is also celebrated in Spain with festivities in some autonomous communities, especially Galicia. Although it is not an official holiday, in some Galician cities such as Santiago de Compostela celebrate parades and festivals related to this Irish holiday. March 19 : San José Day. San José’s day is a festive in some autonomous communities such as the Valencian Community, where it is celebrated in a big way with the well -known Fallas of Valencia. This day also known as Father’s Day, is festive in other areas, as in the Balearic Islands and in the Region of Murcia, while in the rest of the country it is a working day.

Some ephemeris and international celebrations

The month of March also has several international ephemeris and celebrations, playing an important role in social, cultural and environmental awareness. Some of the most important are: