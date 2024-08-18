Hiromi RollinAlain Delon’s long-time partner and the actor’s former caregiver, gave a long interview in which she spoke about her relationship with the now deceased director and the man’s children. According to her, they kicked her out of the house when their father intended to marry her.

Here’s what the woman said a short while ago.

Hiromi Rollin talks about Alain Delon

Hiromi Rollin keep a good memory of your companion Alain Delonwho passed away in the early hours of today. The woman before becoming his companion was the caretaker that the children had chosen for the actor and his dogs, but which they had then decided to remove for various reasons.

The woman had recently released a magazine to the weekly Whostating how she couldn’t live her life without him. She was then worried about how he might think he had been abandoned by her, who is disappeared suddenly.

The woman’s departure, however, did not happen by her will, but by that of the actor’s children. They accused her of circumvention of the incapacitated, kidnapping and mistreatment. The woman never accepted this decision, declaring that, without her presence, Alain Delon would have passed away in a short time.

The role of children in this sad story

Hiromi talked about when she met Alain Delon, on the set of the film Choreography of a Crimewhere she worked as an assistant director. A story was born between them which then culminated when the man ended his relationship with Rosalie Van Breemen.

The couple then decided not to hide anymore and at first the actor’s children seemed to have accepted the new presence in their lives. Over time, however, something changed, as the woman was described as an enemy, a threat for her father’s health. Hence the decision to permanently kick her out of her father’s house and life. This was following the bad stroke which hit him in 2019 and which unfortunately partially undermined his abilities. Since 2019 we no longer slept together, but I made sure he remained alert. I was the only one to take care of him full time. Sometimes he would say to me “Luckily you are here, if you were not here I would die”. I would just like to see him again to reaffirm my love for him, even if it were for the last time.

Unfortunately Hiromi was unable to realize this wishas Alain he passed away before the two could see each other again. We are certain, however, that they both believed in that feeling that for many years made them one.