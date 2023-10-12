For many men, premature ejaculation is a moment of shame. In an interview, a sex therapist talks about the causes of premature ejaculation – and reveals what you can do about it.

Couple problem “Ejaculatio praecox”: “The partners usually describe that they want closeness and the man is suddenly absent.” Image: Stocksy

Mr. Coordes, you are a sex therapist and have had problems with premature ejaculation yourself. So you need to know: How is this clinical picture defined?

From a medical point of view, it is said that if there is less than 60 seconds between penetration and ejaculation, then it is called premature ejaculation. But that is just a guideline. It is agreed that those affected perceive sex as too short. And that there is no satisfaction afterwards, but rather unpleasant feelings: of having failed or of not having lived up to one’s own standards.