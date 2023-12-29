Home page World

From: Caroline Schäfer

Press Split

Roasts, raclette cheese and Christmas snacks can be hard on the stomach. Many people also complain about heartburn. But some home remedies can help.

Frankfurt – Greasy foods, sweets and alcohol are not uncommon, especially around Christmas. But consuming it can lead to heartburn. Stomach contents flow back into the esophagus together with stomach acid, which can cause burning pain in the chest (reflux disease).

Heartburn after Christmas and New Year's Eve: You should pay attention to these risk factors

In this context, those affected often notice a bitter taste or complain of a sore throat and hoarseness, the information service reported MSD Manuals. Symptoms may even worsen if you lie down immediately after eating. “People particularly often suffer from heartburn during the holidays in addition to feeling full and flatulent,” gastroenterologist Roland Büttner told the Caritas Hospital St. Josef Regensburg.

Heartburn often occurs around Christmas and the New Year. Some home remedies can help. © Andrey Popov/imago

Fat and sugar would stimulate the formation of stomach acid, while a full stomach presses against the sphincter to the esophagus and thus promotes the reflux of stomach acid. “Alcohol has a similar effect, as it relaxes the muscles and makes the sphincter more permeable, and of course not just at Christmas,” says the professor.

Heartburn every now and then is not dangerous, emphasized Büttner. Kick If heartburn occurs more frequently, serious damage to the esophagus can occur, such as ulcers, strictures or inflammation. In addition to fatty foods, the risk factors include taking certain medications and being overweight. Consuming tobacco can also irritate the stomach.

Acid reflux: These home remedies help with heartburn

Home remedies can relieve the symptoms of heartburn. Chamomile tea, for example, has an anti-inflammatory effect and reduces the production of stomach acid, it says website of the Weilheim-Schongau Hospital. Even with one Home remedies can help with a cold. However, so-called antacids (medicines to neutralize stomach acid) are not recommended. Although these would relieve acid belching, they would also stimulate acid production in the stomach.

Again NDR reported that it is also helpful to slowly chew dry oatmeal for heartburn. A linseed infusion also helps. To do this, a spoonful of linseed should be poured with hot water and left to soak for 20 minutes. Then sieve the mixture to remove the flax seeds. Certain home remedies can help against heartburn, but a gentle diet is also important.

You can also do this to relieve heartburn:

Avoid certain foods (chocolate, tomato sauce, fatty, spicy or acidic foods, salad dressings with vinegar, coffee, citrus fruits, carbonated drinks, alcohol)

Do not smoke

Don't eat anything two to three hours before going to bed

Position your upper body higher when sleeping and/or sleep on your left side

Lose weight if you are overweight

Sources: MSD Manuals, IQWiG

If you are unable to improve the symptoms by changing your lifestyle and using home remedies, medication to reduce stomach acid may be necessary if you experience frequent heartburn. Its intake should be clarified by a doctor in advance. Under certain circumstances, surgical intervention may also be advisable to prevent stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus, according to the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG).

Also for a healthy one intestinal flora, you should avoid certain foods. A study recently discovered that Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's can.