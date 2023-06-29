The Council of Ministers approved last Tuesday an incentive for the purchase of electric vehicles, since to the existing Moves plans until now, buyers will be able to add a 16% reduction in personal income tax. These are the current conditions and requirements to access the current discounts.

Until when will it be valid?



This reduction, which is now in force, will be extended until December 31, 2024. The measure will be subject to being extended to December 2025 when the addendum to the Recovery Plan that the Council of Ministers approved earlier this year is approved. month.

How much can be deducted?



The maximum deduction will be 20,000 euros. Therefore, for a car of around 45,000 euros, 6,750 euros are deducted; and for cars of 133,000 euros, the maximum 20,000 euros that is applied in the measure.

If the car has a higher price, only the 20,000 euros can be deducted, a figure made up of the acquisition, expenses and taxes inherent in a purchase of this type.

Can the deduction also be applied to the installation of charging points?



Yes. As a complement to the IRPF deductions for the purchase of electric vehicles, the installation of charging points for these cars is encouraged with similar measures. Individuals will be able to access a 15% deduction in the declaration if they install these plug-in points to recharge the battery in a property they own. The requirement is to do it before December 31, 2024 and that this system is not linked to an economic activity.

Is a minimum power required established?



The regulation promotes sustainable mobility, by facilitating the installation of charging points for high-power electric vehicles, very relevant on main roads, because they allow cars to be quickly recharged and counteract the so-called “autonomy anxiety” of drivers. Specifically, it declares all charging stations with a power greater than 3 MW to be of public utility, exempting installations below said power from the need to obtain administrative authorization. This is an administrative simplification measure that was requested by the autonomous communities and the sector in the Electric Vehicle Recharging Infrastructure Working Group (GTIRVE).

Can companies and the self-employed access the deduction?



In the case of companies and the self-employed, an early amortization in Corporate Tax will be implemented for those who install these battery recharging systems. This amortization, which will be executed depending on the circumstances of each beneficiary, may be enjoyed by those who install these plug-in points in the years 2023, 2024 or 2025. A measure that complements the amortization already available in the Corporation Tax for the purchase of electric vehicles.

Is it compatible with the Moves Plan?



Yes. The Moves III Plan is intended for 100% electric, fuel cell or plug-in hybrid cars, motorcycles, vans and quadricycles. It contemplates the direct granting of aid to the autonomous communities for the execution of incentive programs in electric mobility, for which reason the requirements vary between the different communities.

The Moves III Plan aid will be available until December 31, 2023. It is the buyer of the vehicle -which must be purchased after April 9, 2021- who must request them through the corresponding web portal of their autonomous community .

What help can I get from the Moves III Plan?



The amount of aid for the purchase of vehicles is established based on their type and the type of ultimate recipient of the aid. In the case of individuals, the self-employed or administration, these aids can reach up to €7,000 (9,000 with scrap) in the case of commercial vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kg -category N1- and up to €4,500 (7,000 with scrap) in the case of passenger cars -category M1-.

How is the Moves III Plan aid taxed?



Aid from the Moves Plan for the purchase of electric cars is taxed at 20% in the income statement.

When we fill out our declaration, in the section ‘Other capital gains and losses that do not derive from the transfer of capital elements’, box 0301 must be filled in with the corresponding amount that we have received after the aid was granted.