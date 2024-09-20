Jessica Schillaci she returned to talk about the last days of her father Totò’s life, moments that will remain forever imprinted in her heart and mind. The girl spoke of the suffering that accompanied him until the last minute, but also of the great desire to never give up.

Here’s what this gorgeous girl told us.

Remembering Totò Schillaci: the footballer’s funeral today

Today will be a very touching day for all the citizens of Palermo and for those who have always loved the soccer. Today in fact the funeral of the great Toto Schillaci, a Italian footballer who unfortunately died at the age of 59 following a serious illness.

His family hoped for a miracle until the very end, but unfortunately his condition was too compromised to warrant a positive signal. Described as a simple and generous man, Totò loved not only his work, but even more and first of all his children.

They are shaken by grief and can’t help but think about the last moments of life they were able to share with their parent. The footballer’s second daughter spoke today, Jessica Schillaciwho wanted to talk about his last moments at his father’s side.

Jessica Schillaci Remembers Her Father

Jessica Schillaci, like her brothers, she had a beautiful relationship with her father, which is why she decided to accompany him on this long journey until his last breath. The girl said she took some time off in July to spend time with her father.

During that period they did many things together, but you could already notice the fatigue of the man even in completing simple things. It was at that moment that the girl realized how her parent was playing a game that he was destined to lose, but that despite everything never took away his determination to want to try.